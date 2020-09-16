New Delhi [India] September 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organizer, announced the launch of the second editions of IFSEC India Virtual Expo and OSH India Virtual Expo on September 17-18, 2020.

The virtual shows have been organized as a result of the positive feedback from the security & surveillance, and the occupational safety & health industries to the debut virtual shows that were held in June and July 2020.

The virtual expos will be a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration, a powerful array of six digital expos in six key verticals in the month of September 2020.

The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebration will help the relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

"Businesses and workplaces are currently at a tipping point in their journey to recover from the pandemic. Although budgets are a constraint, sizeable investments in surveillance and digital transformation have been necessary for the professional establishments. Besides, commercial establishments continue to face complex challenges associated with enabling a remote workforce, a significant percentage of whom have dealt with stress, overcoming supply chain disruption, or embracing new digital platforms. These platforms will continue to serve in the future. For instance, the global electronic security systems market, estimated at USD 45 billion due to Covid-19 is expected to reach USD 70.4 billion by 2027. It is therefore critical for the relevant businesses to leverage as well as understand trends and latest offerings which our shows offer," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, at the announcement of the IFSEC Virtual Expo and the OSH Virtual Expo.

"The shows are also significant additions and contributors to our Super September - Virtual B2B Celebrations. The digital celebration caters to green energy, pharma, travel and tourism, packaging, occupational health & safety, and security and surveillance along with a host of conferences. This year, with our strategy to implement a hybrid version of shows, the digital offerings in September will complement the physical shows," he further added.

"While one cannot overstate the importance of physical expos, our virtual events enabled us to keep the community engaged. After all, digital consumption has grown substantially in the pandemic and will continue to do so. Our customers have also adapted rapidly to the digital medium as face to face engagements are not happening. Quality of speakers, attendees, and delegates don't feel the constraint of geographies," said Pankaj Jain, Group Director, and Digital Head, Informa Markets in India.

IFSEC India Virtual Expo:

Supported by key associations like the ASIS Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Chapters, OSAC Delhi and Mumbai Chapters, IISSM and GACS, the second edition of the IFSEC India Virtual Expo, by the organizer of the International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo -- South Asia's largest security, civil protection, and fire safety show-- will bring together renowned brands, consultants, business experts, and key Government officials pertaining to the safety and security under a common virtual platform. The virtual expo seeks to provide a timely overview of opportunities on the current industry need in managing industrial security with a focus on digital security and an enhanced interest in AI, Cybersecurity, and contactless devices for access control.

The two-day virtual show will be marked by the presence of Chief Guest Dr Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi, IAS, Chairman, State Police Complaints Authority, Punjab; Guest of Honour Address: Rajan Medhekar, IPS (Retd), Former Director-General, National Security Guards, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Pankaj Jain, Group Director - Security & Safety Portfolio, Informa Markets in India.

The virtual expo will include a formidable repertoire of products and technologies pertaining to Surveillance, Identity Management, Intrusion Control, IP Video Surveillance management Software, Storage Solutions, Unified Communications, Digital Signages,Access Control, Parking Automation, Perimeter Protection, IoT, Home Security & Integrated solutions for Safe Cities for the end-users, channel partners and Solution Providers.

The expo will feature key brands like Prama Hikvision, HID, Western Digital, Milestone systems as Platinum Partners, Genetec & Globus Infocom as Gold partners, eSSL & Matrix Comsec as exhibit partners. IFSEC Virtual Expo is conducted on an easy to navigate and engaging virtual environment.

The IFSEC virtual expo includes a two-day power-packed conference with a focus on topics such as - 'Secure Communication Trends in Access Control Industry'; 'The New Normal in Security and the Crucial Role Played by Technology'; 'Discover Innovative Solutions for Today's Reality'; 'Emerging Technologies in Security Systems'; 'Control Room Display Solutions - Best Practices and why they are proven to resonate'; 'Defending against China's Comprehensive National Power'; 'The New Normal in Security; Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Corporate Security, Safety & Loss Prevention'; 'Preparing for tomorrow's normal in today's workplaces'; 'Security post-COVID-19'; 'Turn setbacks into comebacks'; 'Leadership - inside-out among others.

Key speakers at the conference will include Shiv Khera, Educator, Business Consultant, Author Dr Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi, IAS, Chairman, State Police Complaints Authority, Punjab; Rajan Medhekar, IPS (Retd), Former Director-General, National Security Guards; Cleo Paskal, Non-Resident Senior Fellow for the Indo-Pacific, Foundation for Defense of Democracies; Harendra Bana, Associate Director - Global Security, PepsiCo India; Vivek Prakash, VP - Corporate Security, Goldman Sachs, and Chairman ASIS Bengaluru Chapter.

OSH India Virtual Expo:

Supported by the International Power Access Federation (IPAF), the OSH Virtual expo, from the organizer of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) India Expo, South Asia's largest show catering to the occupational safety and health industry, and OSH South India, will bring together renowned brands, consultants, business experts, and key Government officials pertaining to the occupational health and safety under a common virtual platform.

The virtual inauguration will be marked by the presence of Guest of Honour: Dr C Lakshmi Prasad, Additional Director of Fire Services, Telangana; Keynote speaker: Dr SK Raut, National President, Indian Association for Occupational Health; Special Guest: Hemant Sapra, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Pankaj Jain, Group Director - Security & Safety Portfolio, Informa Markets in India.

The virtual expo will feature top-notch brands such as Ansell, Dupont, TaraPro, Venus, HindSiam, ReflectoSafe, NIST, Magnum, TORP, Teijin, INDIFORM, and Idos, to include a formidable repertoire of products and technologies that make the work sphere in corporate houses and factories optimal.

Gold Partners include - Ansell India Protective Products Private Limited, ID Overseas Private Limited, Silver Partners include - DuPont, Hindsiam Protective Equipment LLP, JLG, Tara Lohia Pvt Ltd, Venus Safety & Health Pvt Ltd, and Exhibit partners include - Ketty Apparels, Magnum Health & Safety Pvt Ltd, NIST Institute Pvt Ltd, Reflectosafe, Teijin India Pvt Ltd, Torpedo Shoes India Pvt Ltd.

The products at the expo comprise hard hats, goggles, gloves, masks, safety shoes, fire & gas detection/protection, safety signage, respiratory protection, fall prevention accessories & height safety products, safety accessories & workwear.

With Unlock 4.0 allowing 30 per cent of office employees to return to the workplace, occupational safety and health in India continue to be an onerous task.

OSH India Virtual Expo has decided to proactively decipher relevant insights gained in the global workplace safety market by including a one-day power-packed conference with renowned International speakers and product showcase and workshops by leading brands.

The subjects on focus at the conference will be: 'Sometimes What Hurts the Most Can't Be Seen'; 'Is it possible to Social Distance in Manufacturing? Digital Technology to help'; 'Turn setbacks into comebacks'; 'Want to create a safety culture? Check your 'UGRs'; 'Focus on 4 Main Killers in Construction Industry'; 'The Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Safety of Global Workforce'; 'Differences between Compliance and Getting Certified'; 'Management of Human Capital in the New Normal: Role of PPE Coverall in ensuring Safety to Caregivers'; 'Lessons from Lockdown - How to stay resilient in times of crisis'; and 'Hazard Identification & Risk Control: Strategies for Successful Accident Prevention', among others.

Some of the key speakers at the conference will include Dr SK Raut, National President, Indian Association for Occupational Health; Dr Sean Young, Workplace Health Without Borders-UK; Birendra Verma, Joint President and Group Head Safety, Adani Group and Dr Aniruddha Agnihotri, Environmental Sustainability, Health & Safety, Tata Consultancy Services.

