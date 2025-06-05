VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5: IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad, is organizing a three-day hands-on workshop titled "IoT-AI for Healthcare", scheduled from June 23 to 25, 2025. This immersive short-term course aims to bridge the gap between healthcare and cutting-edge technology by equipping students with practical skills in integrating Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for real-world healthcare applications.

The workshop offers a unique opportunity for participants to explore how AI and IoT technologies can be applied to modern medical challenges. Through expert-led sessions, interactive demonstrations, and project-based learning modules, participants will gain hands-on experience with microcontrollers such as ESP32 and Raspberry Pi, biomedical sensors, and wireless communication modules.

Key learning outcomes include deploying machine learning models on edge devices, working with real-time data from smart sensors, integrating cloud-based services, and building live dashboards to monitor health metrics remotely. Additionally, participants will receive instruction on basic PCB design, allowing them to prototype and take home their own custom-built hardware developed during the course.

This workshop is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from engineering, science, and computer application backgrounds. Those with prior exposure to electronics, programming, or IoT concepts will especially benefit from the in-depth, application-driven curriculum. All selected participants will receive a complimentary IoT hardware kit for hands-on experimentation during and after the workshop.

Important Dates:Workshop dates: June 23-25, 2025Last date to register: June 15, 2025

About IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad:IHub-Data is a premier Technology Innovation Hub focused on data-driven technologies and interdisciplinary research. It is hosted at IIIT Hyderabad under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), supported by the Government of India.

For registrations and inquiries, contact:Name: Satyam MishraEmail: satyam.mishra@ihub-data.iiit.ac.inPhone: +91 9910614849Website: https://tinyurl.com/ydrpnvm8

