Mumbai, June 5: The OnePlus 13s compact smartphone was launched in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor. The new OnePlus 13s joins the OnePlus 13 series models, including the OnePlus 13 5G and the OnePlus 13R 5G. However, the Chinese company has introduced this new device with a dual-camera design that is different from the other models in the series. OnePlus 13s 5G also packs a large battery that offers one-day usage.

OnePlus 13s has the industry's first graphite cooling layer that lowers the temperature of the phone. OnePlus announced that its new compact device comes with the world's first independent Wi-Fi chipset with 11 antennas to offer better network connection, optimised for basements, tunnels, elevators and Wi-Fi dead zones. Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch Confirmed on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features

OnePlus 13s comes with last year's powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that is capable of achieving up to 3 million scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. It comes with a 6.32-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with a 5,850mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging speed.

OnePus 13s has a 50MP AF wide camera and 50MP AF telephoto with 2x zoom. It has a 32MP AF front-facing camera for taking high-quality selfies and video conferencing. The smartphone comes with a customisable "Plus Key," which works for many functions such as organising the calendar, launch translation, flashlight, and other controls like OnePlus AI.

OnePlus added a Private Computing Cloud in the device that allows more privacy and protects individuals' data. It comes with various AI-powered features like AI Call Assistant, AI VoiceScribe, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, AI Detail Boost, and more.

OnePlus 13s Price in India

OnePlus 13s price starts at INR 54,999 in India for 12GB+256GB variant. The higher variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is launched at INR 59,999. The OnePlus 13s pre-bookings start today, and the official sale will begin on June 12, 2025. The smartphone's net effective price after the SBI card bank discount will be INR 49,999 and INR 54,999. Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Variants, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s 12GB+256GB variant is available in Green Silk, Pink Satin and Black Velvet colour options. The 12GB+512GB variant does not include Pink Satin colour. The company announced Sandstone magnetic case at INR 799, hole-pattern magnetic case at INR 699. Additionally, OnePlus has announced lifetime display warranty addressing the green line issue.

