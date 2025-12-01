SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune hosted the prestigious IIC Regional Meet 2025 organized by AICTE and the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC), Government of India. The event brought together innovation ambassadors, startup founders, ecosystem enablers, educators, policymakers, incubators, and industry representatives from across the region.

Also Read | 'Animal' Clocks 2 Years: Ranbir Kapoor's Power-Packed Performance Highlighted by Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga (View Pic).

The meet was distinguished by the presence of Hon'ble AICTE Chairman, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, and Shri Sanjay Inamdar, Co-Founder of Bhau Institute & Founder of FLUCON, as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively. During the ceremony, Dr. Sitharam conducted the virtual central inauguration of the eight IIC Regional Meets 2025, which were held simultaneously across institutions in India-- conducted at Symbiosis Institute of Technology (Pune), Panjab University (Chandigarh), St. Joseph's Institute of Technology (Chennai), Bapuji Institute of Engineering & Technology (Davangere), DIT University (Dehradun), Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (Kochi), North Eastern Hill University (Shillong), and Yeshwantrao Chavan Engineering College (Nagpur) reflecting the Government of India's vision to unify and amplify innovation capacity nationwide. This national synchronicity demonstrated MIC's commitment to building a widespread and interconnected innovation movement.

In his address, Dr. Sitharam highlighted the need for India's higher education institutions to transform into vibrant hubs of innovation, research translation, and entrepreneurial problem-solving, inspiring students to convert ideas into scalable impact. Shri Inamdar offered deep insights on indigenous entrepreneurship, student-led research, and sustainable innovation models.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi Among 15 Persons Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders for Bank Frauds, Says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary.

The occasion was graced by Hon'ble Pro-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, reaffirming Symbiosis International University's commitment to fostering research excellence, innovation leadership, and entrepreneurship-driven growth.

Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director SIT Pune, articulated SIT's innovation vision, followed by a comprehensive overview of IIC initiatives presented by Dr. Bhavna Ambudkar, Innovation Officer and IIC President of SIT Pune.

The program concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Sayali Sandbhor, Head, Civil Engineering Department.

Nearly 800+ delegates participated, including student innovators, faculty leaders, startup founders, industry experts, incubator representatives, and IIC members from Higher Education Institutions--showcasing the rapid growth of India's innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Regional Meet featured YUKTI Startup and AICTE product demonstrations, Swadeshi Udyami and Swadeshi Bodh exhibits, an IIC Poster Showcase reviewed by experts, and masterclasses on TRL-IRL-MRL and legal compliance. Participants benefited from one-to-one mentoring, pitching sessions, and a Training of Trainers program for Innovation Ambassadors, followed by the felicitation of top innovators, posters, and ambassadors.

SIT Pune's IIC showcased strong achievements, including seven deep-tech student startups that have raised over ₹2.5 crore. Its ecosystem is strengthened through MoUs with Wadhwani Foundation, ARAI AMTIF, STPI Pune, AIC Pinnacle, and MathWorks. The innovation community includes 450 student members, seven faculty coordinators, twenty Innovation Ambassadors, thirty UG leaders, two Ph.D. scholars, and four external experts.

The IIC Regional Meet at SIT Pune strengthened academia-industry-startup collaboration and reinforced the national vision of innovation-led development, indigenous entrepreneurship, and building a technology-driven Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)