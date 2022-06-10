New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): India's industrial output growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), surged to an eight-month high of 7.1 per cent in April as compared to 2.2 per cent in the previous month, the government data showed on Friday.

The electricity sector posted a robust growth of 11.8 per cent during the month under review. Mining posted a growth of 7.8 per cent and the manufacturing sector registered a growth of 6.3 per cent year-on-year in April.

The capital goods sector surged by 14.7 per cent while the consumer durables sector posted a growth of 8.5 per cent during the month under review, as per the quick estimates of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

However, the non-durable sector posted a paltry growth of 0.3 per cent.

For the month of April 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 135.1 The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of April 2022 stand at 116.0, 132.5 and 194.5 respectively, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 139.3 for Primary Goods, 90.6 for Capital Goods, 150.2 for Intermediate Goods, and 149.4 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of April 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 112.1 and 140.4 respectively for the month of April 2022.

The primary goods segment posted a growth of 10.1 per cent. The intermediate goods sector posted a growth of 7.6 per cent. Infrastructure /construction goods registered a growth of 3.8 per cent.

The consumer non-durables sector remains a major area of concern. The sector posted a poor 0.3 per cent growth during the month. This reflects that the consumers are wary of spending. (ANI)

