PNN

New Delhi [India], May 22: IIT Alumni Council to act as sponsor and knowledge partner to co-create a green-shipping-focused research institute and university. The institute would be a part of the shipbuilding megacity being created on the Indian coast. This greenfield facility will cater to the emerging global market for cryogenic liquid hydrogen carriers, ammonia-fueled ultra-large crude carriers, nuclear-powered container ships and other next-generation vehicles required for the transition to sustainable shipping.

Also Read | Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar Honours Indian Armed Forces With Powerful Red-Hand Tribute; Sonam Chhabra Remembers Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims in Heartfelt Red Carpet Moment (See Pics).

Ravi Sharma, President and Chief Volunteer of IIT Alumni Council, added, "Pollution caused by ships already exceeds that caused by all private cars in India. Shipbuilding is an area where India can directly lead in the latest technologies - just like it has done in mobile telecom or digital banking. Import substitution is the immediate goal, but global leadership - in this service, people and technology-intensive industry - is the end objective."

"Korea's global success has been a direct result of significant R&D investments - both in industry and in academia. This collaborative approach is the key to success in shipbuilding. For Korea, shipbuilding has been one of the pillars on which the country's global success in technology was built. I have been a great believer in the potential of India. I was fortunate to attend the first edition of vibrant Gujarat in September 2003.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Since then, I have been very impressed with the progress catalysed by the leadership of Mr Narendra Modi, " said 92 year legendary shipbuilder and celebrated naval architect, Dr Dong Shik Shin of Korea who is revered as the "Father of modern shipbuilding" and widely credited with the creation and success of Asia's shipping industry outside of Japan. Dr Shin was appointed by the late President Park Chung Hee to serve as an Advisor and Chairman of the Special Maritime Advisory Committee, Senior Economic Secretary and Secretary General of the Presidential Board in the fields of Economy and Science.

Dr Shin has played a pivotal role in planning the national economic development and overseeing Korea's economic advancement, especially in the fields of heavy industry, maritime affairs, science and technology and basic infrastructure. Dr Shin has been awarded as the Distinguished Fellow in Shipbuilding by the IIT Alumni Council and is being nominated as a Professor Emeritus and Member of the Senate of the Shipbuilding University.

"For close to two years now, I have been travelling with the IIT Alumni teams to study existing shipyards as well as explore zero carbon options for next gen ships. India is more cost-effective than any other country for bespoke, high technology manufacturing because of its deep pool of engineering talent and ERS (engineering and research service) providers. What is currently missing is the required infrastructure to build such massive ships and the supporting ecosystem.

We also have a lot of catching up to do on large sized steel plates, design automation data bases and advanced electronics which are now all standard in the industry," added Commodore R. Balasubramaniam, a highly respected naval R&D veteran who has been involved with the conceptualisation, design, construction and maintenance of some of the Indian Navy's most prized assets, including the naval ships and design of shipyards. Commodore R. Balasubramaniam is an awarded Distinguished Fellow of the IIT Alumni Council in the area of Nuclear Powered Vehicles and is being nominated as a Professor of Practice and Member of the Senate of the new Institute.

"There are only a handful of global players who have the capability to design and build a VLCC or ULCC. It doesn't make sense to reinvent the wheel. Thus, the immediate plan is to acquire proven Korean designs for India's first very large crude carrier (VLCC) from Komag - the world leader in this space. This will help India to catch up and enter the closed club of countries capable of building VLCCs. Dedicated test facilities can validate systems prior to hull integration.

Digital Twin technologies could radically reduce the time for construction. Future technologies have to be invented, not imported. The Shipbuilding University is thus a timely step in the right direction by the IIT Alumni Council," added Mr Kiran Jadhav, Distinguished Fellow of the IIT Alumni Council for Defence Vehicles. He is also the cofounder of Kanoji Shipyard which is designing and building India's first VLCC with green fuel and nuclear options.

About IIT Alumni Council

IIT Alumni Council is the largest global body of alumni across all the twenty-three IITs. The Council aggregates the technological and philanthropic resources of over 50,000 alumni spread across one hundred city chapters. The IIT Alumni Council aspires to catalyse India's technological renaissance. The Council supported initiatives are funded through the IIT Alumni Social Fund. Council members are aligned with the various mission organisations (social fund, alumni outreach and longevity missions) and mission facilitators (startup incubator, project management & advisory forum and research institute) www.iitalumnicouncil.org

About IIT Alumni Research Institute

IIT Alumni Research Institute is a mission organisation of the IIT Alumni Council. With over 500 distinguished fellows, over 250 industry partners and close to 100 academic partners - the Alumni Research Institute is establishing centres of excellence across twenty identified target industries, covering all the 64 advanced critical technologies. www.institute.net.in

To Know More: https://bit.ly/3SMMXTj

To interact with IIT Alumni Council, write to: media@iitalumnicouncil.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)