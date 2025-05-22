Every year, the Cannes Film Festival has its fair share of surprising outfits and bold accessories, some of which go beyond fashion to make a real statement. Ruchi Gujjar, a model and an emerging actress, made her red carpet debut at Cannes 2025 wearing a bold gold lehenga that grabbed everyone's attention. But it wasn't the mirror work or the embroidery that captured headlines, but a necklace she wore. The necklace featured three striking pendants of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which she proudly flaunted on the red carpet at Chopard's "Caroline's Universe" Dinner. Her hands were painted entirely in red as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for 'Operation Sindoor'. On the other hand, internet personality and content creator Sonam Chhabra too paid a tribute to the Pahalgam terror attack victims with her unique look. Cannes 2025: Actress-Model Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Face at Prestigious Film Festival, Reveals She Wanted To Honour Him (See Pics).

Ruchi Gujjar Pays Tribute to PM Modi and Armed Forces at Cannes 2025

The young model-actress who has also won the Miss Haryana 2023 title honoured PM Narendra Modi on the global stage with a unique look that showcased not only Indian craftsmanship but also India's rise on the world stage. "I wanted to honour our Prime Minister whose leadership has taken India to new heights," Ruchi told News 18. She also silently honoured the Indian Armed Forces by painting her hand completely red for the successful mission of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Talking about red-hand tribute, Ruchi said, "My red hand on the Cannes red carpet - not just a fashion statement, but a symbol of strength, sacrifice, and pride. This red isn’t just a colour - it’s a salute. A salute to the brave hearts behind Operation Sindoor, where courage spoke louder than words. As a daughter of the Army, this moment was deeply personal. India walked with me."

Ruchi Gujjar at Cannes 2025

Sonam Chhabra Honours Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims at Cannes 2025 Red Carpet

Social media influencer and content creator Sonam Chhabra made a striking appearance at Cannes 2025. This was her second time attending the prestigious film festival. This time, she made an impactful appearance on red carpet in a custom-made that caught everyone's attention. Sonam's ensemble featured a strapless silver bodice with wings as breast plates. She teamed this with a white cape, which names and dates of four most horrifying terror attacks in India: 2008 - Mumbai, 2016 - Uri, 2019 - Pulwama, 2025 - Pahalgam.

Above them all, one word stood tall - "Unbroken." It was a powerful symbol of the country's unity and unshakable resilience, no matter what we have faced. This is a message that someone representing the country on a global stage needs to deliver. Cannes 2025: In the Wake of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns With ‘Sindoor’ in Hair and Ivory Saree (Pics and Video).

Sonam Chabbra’s Unique Ensemble Honours Pahalgam Attack Victims

More Pictures of Sonam Chhabra at Cannes 2025

'Queen of Cannes' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also walked the red carpet this year radiated grace in a ivory and gold tradtional outfit with a dupatta. She adorned her hair parting with a red sindoor, seemingly as a tribute to India’s Operation Sindoor.

