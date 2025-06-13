BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 13: IIT Bombay is excited to introduce its pioneering e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) in Integrated Circuits (IC) Design, an exclusive online curriculum designed to empower professionals and students with cutting-edge expertise in semiconductor technology. Developed and delivered by faculty from the Department of Electrical Engineering, this 18-month diploma equips professionals and students with in-depth expertise in semiconductors, digital and analog design, mixed signals, wireless communications, and system design. Graduates will receive an official diploma from IIT Bombay after earning 36 credits, enhancing their credentials in the evolving semiconductor landscape.

India is fast-tracking its rise as a semiconductor hub, with over $18 billion invested in five semiconductor projects and a government goal to boost electronics production to $500 billion by 2030. IC design is becoming an essential skill for the workforce as the country builds a full-stack chip ecosystem through strategic policies, global partnerships, and a focus on self-reliance.

At the launch ceremony, Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, stated, "We want to make learning more accessible to a wider pool of learners, including working professionals. With such initiatives, we are moving closer to delivering specialized training in circuit design, strengthening their technical knowledge. This will enable professionals to advance their careers in semiconductor technology and explore emerging opportunities in high-performance computing and wireless communications. India's semiconductor potential has been a major focus in recent years, and we are optimistic about becoming global leaders in the domain. IIT Bombay firmly believes the program will contribute to our mission of creating a large pool of experts who, after absorbing the fundamental concepts conveyed through this program will be able to contribute to advanced technology development for the benefit of the nation."

The ePGD welcomes engineering graduates or professionals for this online diploma designed to provide advanced education and highly valued skills. The seven courses spread across eighteen months will be taught by IIT Bombay faculty, allowing learners to experience a world-class study environment with a curriculum that prepares learners with specialized expertise aligned with global professional standards.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, "We are extremely thrilled to join forces with IIT Bombay. Earning an e-Postgraduate Diploma in Integrated Circuits Design from IIT Bombay is not just an academic milestone but a mark of excellence, signifying world-class education and industry-relevant expertise. It offers high-quality resources, including top-tier study materials, to ensure an enriching learning experience. Together, we aim to shape learners who will make futuristic contributions to integrated circuit design." To learn more about the e-Postgraduate Diploma in Integrated Circuits Design, including enrollment details, visit the page.

