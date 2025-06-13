Sangli Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Axe 3 Weeks Into Marriage After Fearing She Could No Longer Avoid Sexual Relations With Him in Maharashtra, Arrested

Sangli, June 13: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman killed her husband with an axe while he was asleep at their home in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, just three weeks after their wedding. The woman, Radhika Ingle, told police she took the drastic step after realising she could no longer avoid sexual relations with him. The couple had reportedly fought before the murder, which took place around midnight on June 10.

According to an Indian Express report, Radhika Ingle called a relative immediately after the attack to confess what she had done. The police rushed to their home following the call and arrested her on Wednesday. During interrogation, Radhika revealed that she suffered from a medical condition that made her hesitant to engage in physical relations with her husband, Anil Lokhande, who was 54 years old. She feared losing control over the situation and saw no way out other than taking extreme action. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Beaten, Kicked, and Dragged by Hair by Neighbour in Beed, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The report further states that Anil Lokhande was married earlier and had two grown daughters from his first marriage. He lived alone after his wife’s death from cancer and married Radhika in hopes of companionship. Radhika, too, lived with her mother and was struggling financially, which added to the tensions in the marriage. Despite the brief time they spent together, conflicts over intimacy and other personal issues reportedly escalated quickly. Maharashtra Shocker: Babasaheb Manohare, Commissioner of Latur Municipal Corporation, Shoots Himself in Suicide Bid; Condition Critical.

Police officials are continuing their investigation, but so far have found no other motive behind the murder. Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Bhandawalkar told the Indian Express that the case appears to be rooted in family discord related to physical intimacy. Radhika, who was taken into custody and charged under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), will be produced in court shortly as the police probe the circumstances leading to the tragic killing.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

