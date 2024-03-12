BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 12: India's first of its kind, 'Startup Mahakumbh', set to commence on March 18, 2024, at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam and ITPO, New Delhi, will host an Incubators Pavilion with an aim to foster an environment of open dialogue and knowledge-sharing amongst the brightest minds in the space. Established speakers and pioneers will engage with the attendees in a detailed conversation on themes such as the roles of corporates for incubation and startup ecosystem, choosing the right Incubators, and opportunities & possibilities for global acceleration. "This thoughtfully curated space will operate as a catalyst to enhance collaboration across the ecosystem through discussions, networking, and information dissemination. During the three-day mega event, we will also celebrate and recognize the contribution of these remarkable incubators from across the country propelling future growth," said, Poyni Bhatt, Former CEO of SINE-IITB & Lead Incubator/Accelerator Track. Commenting on the incubator track, Suresh Narasimha, Managing Partner Co-Create Ventures and Co-lead Incubator/Accelerator Track, said, "This is the first time, we are getting such a large ecosystem to come together and brainstorm to rebuild a better future; Incubators & academics form the backbone of innovative startups. Getting them face-to-face with corporates & government drives a lot more interesting discussions." "Nurturing Entrepreneurship is key to the development of both physical as well as digital infrastructure across India as 65% of India is under 35 years of age. It is imperative to foster a culture of entrepreneurship at the school, university & industry levels. We need to look at bringing the informal (Jugaad) innovation happening across the country into the formal fold and turning rural-micro enterprises into 'Startups' through building the incubation ecosystem," said, Karthik Kittu, Chief of Staff to Chairman Startup Karnataka and Co-lead Incubator/Accelerator Track. The pavilion will act as a hub for 1:1 organized networking sessions, conferences, masterclasses, roundtables, and panel discussions enhancing the capabilities of incubators along with additional interactive opportunities for existing and budding entrepreneurs. Additionally, it will also showcase the best startups incubated across the country incubators, posters representing innovations in supporting entrepreneurship, 1000+ startups, and 200+ incubators.

