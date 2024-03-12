New Delhi, March 12: Asus is set to introduce its latest smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra on March 14. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra might be the successor of the popular smartphone Zenfone 10 and is expected to come with the latest upgrades and new features.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is rumoured to have a design that might be similar to the ROG Phone 8 with some modifications in the rear camera setup. The design of the smartphone is said to feature geometric patterns on the back with flat sides, which might give the smartphone a modern look. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to come in five different colour options that might include Skyline Blue, Verdure Green, Eternal Black, Misty Gray and Desert Sienna. Realme 12 Pro 5G New 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India, To Go on Sale on March 15; Check Price and Other Details.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPO display, which might offer a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Zenfone 11 Ultra might come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra camera setup is expected to feature a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The smartphone might also come with a 32MP front camera. There is also speculation that the smartphone may include a conduction cooling system similar to the one found in the ROG Phone 8. Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Features of Latest Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to come with two variants. The base variant of the Zenfone 11 Ultra might have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is expected to start at approximately $ 1,078. There may be also a higher-end variant of the smartphone with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which might be priced around $ 1,143.

