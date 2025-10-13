PNN

New Delhi [India], October 13: Following the global cult success of its viral Champi Oil, inde wild - the Ayurvedistry™-driven beauty brand founded by global entrepreneur and influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla - now expands its flagship haircare ritual with its first-ever shampoo and conditioner: The Champi Bond Repair Duo.

Extending its cult oil into a complete ritual, this launch reimagines the centuries-old champi tradition, where 5,000 years of Ayurvedic mastery meet next-generation biotech, to deliver a system that repairs bonds, strengthens strands, and sets a new standard for intelligent haircare.

A breakthrough ritual for scalp and strand

At the heart of the duo lies inde wild's signature Champi Oil Concentrate™ -- a proprietary blend of 21+ Ayurvedic superherbs, including Bhringraj, Amla, and Brahmi, inspired by Diipa's generations-old family recipe. This heritage formula is elevated with proven biotech actives: FiberHance™, shown to deliver up to 3X stronger hair after a single use; Saniscalp™, clinically proven

to reduce flaking and irritation by 58% in one month; Xylishine®, which boosts shine by up to 29% while locking in hydration; and Ceramide NP, known to restore up to 85% of the natural hair barrier.

The result is a next-generation wash-day ritual that repairs bonds, soothes the scalp, and restores silky strength - without stripping or weighing hair down.

Experience the Ritual

Massage the 1-2 pumps of Champi Bond Repair Shampoo into wet scalp and strands to create a rich, creamy lather. Rinse thoroughly. After shampooing, gently squeeze out excess water. Apply the Champi Bond Repair Conditioner from mid-lengths to ends, focusing on dry or damaged areas. Comb through with fingers or a wide-tooth comb for even distribution. Leave on for 2-3 minutes before rinsing with cool or lukewarm water. For best results, pre-treat with Champi Hair Oil and complete your wash with the Champi Hair Wrap to absorb excess moisture without frizz.

Size & Price

- Shampoo 130ml: ₹1150

- Conditioner 130ml: ₹1150

Availability: Launching in India with Tira & Nykaa, the UK with Sephora and Globally on

https://www.indewild.com/

About inde wild

Founded by global influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Buller-Khosla, inde wild is a boundary-breaking beauty brand rooted in Ayurvedistry™ -- the intersection of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and modern clinical science. At the heart of the brand is a mission to bring Indian heritage to the global stage through high-performance, ritual-first skincare and haircare. With a community-led approach to product development and a cult following around the world, inde wild is redefining beauty rituals for a new generation. Its now-viral Champi Hair Oil has become a symbol of modern Ayurveda, reimagined. Loved across continents, inde wild is available at retailers throughout India, online at indewild.com, and is the first homegrown Indian beauty brand to launch at Sephora in both the US and UK.

