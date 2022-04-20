New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): India Health Link (IHL), a digital health and medical device start-up, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with U GRO Capital, a listed MSME lending fintech platform to expand the deployment of their first-of-its-kind human-centric phygital healthcare ecosystem, and to strengthen the human-centric preventive health screening ecosystem and to expand its footprint in India.

India Health Link (IHL), being a human-centric platform, wishes to reach out to every Indian patient through hospitals and doctors' network and make its Health Pod and IHL Care available to ensure their continuous wellness via preventive screening. However, at the initial stage, the challenge lies in the scalability of their Health Pod solutions. Therefore, IHL has collaborated with U GRO Capital to ease the adoption of its integrated healthcare screening ecosystem under the RBI lending programme so that the doctors and hospitals don't have to upfront the entire cost. Owing to this lending facility, the preventive healthcare delivery will reach the maximum number of people who are deprived of the accessibility of primary and preventive care in the remotest part of India.

The healthcare sector has been one of the prominent sectors for U GRO Capital's credit offerings. Its doctor loan service is exclusively designed for doctors and offers collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lacs, with minimum documentation and the quickest approvals. It also provides small business loans up to Rs20 lacs for healthcare sectors covering profiles like pharmacies, imagining centres, and pathology labs, among others. U GRO has received Term Lending support from State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank & Canara Bank for onward lending under this scheme of RBI.

Speaking on U GRO and IHL partnership, Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman & Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with India Health Link as this is instrumental in providing maximum people with the accessibility of preventive screening. We are also thankful to our lending banks for providing Term Lending support. Through this sort of partnership, we would continue to provide innovative, affordable and effective healthcare credit solutions in the country. We intend to continue enhancing our credit outreach in the healthcare sector and leverage relationships like this to extend our financing solutions to institutions and establishments and empower them to reach out to maximum individuals with novel healthcare offerings."

Dr Satyender Goel, Founder & CEO, India Health Link, said, "This collaboration will be instrumental in enabling small clinics with one-of-a-kind self-screening health Pod and IHL Care platform. Our goal is to have every 18+ Indian screened for basic vitals, promote preventive care culture, and reduce the NCD burden in India. We want to do it from the grass-root level by providing health & wellness education and awareness via a trusted ecosystem of doctors. This initiative will accelerate the adoption and help us achieve 100+ deployments in the next three months."

India Health Link has introduceda first-of-its-kind connected 'human-centric' healthcare ecosystem through its advanced PHYGITAL (Physical+Digital) 'IHL Care' platform includingan award-winning made in India health Pod 'hPod'. IHLs health Pod offers a non-invasive digitally-integrated ecosystem that enables Primary, Preventive & Predictive Healthcare. This is a self-service, walk-in health Pod wherein individuals can get their screening done for 22+ vital health parameters including BP and ECG within 5 minutes followed by an instant report, without any paramedic assistance. The health Pod also complements corporate wellness, and heart health wellness, providing tailor-made packages for cardiovascular health and preventive care.

