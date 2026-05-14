Business News | India Secures Int. Telecommunication Union Council Backing to Host Global Telecom Conference PP-2030

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): India strengthened its position in global telecom and digital policy discussions during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council 2026 meeting held in Geneva from April 28 to May 8, with the country securing support for hosting the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-2030), according to the Ministry of Communications.

An Indian delegation led by Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Director General (International Relations), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), participated in the meeting along with the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations office in Geneva.

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During the Council proceedings, India formally presented its proposal to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2030. The ITU Council accepted the proposal, marking a significant step in India's growing role in shaping global telecom and digital governance. The proposal is expected to be formally approved during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, in November this year.

The Indian delegation also participated in discussions on key issues related to global telecommunications and digital cooperation, including ITU regional presence, ITU membership, and the organisation of ITU events.

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As part of its outreach efforts for upcoming ITU elections, India hosted a networking reception at the ITU premises on April 30, which saw participation from representatives of 69 member states.

During the event, India presented its candidature for re-election to the ITU Council and also campaigned for the candidature of Revathi Mannepalli for the post of Director of the Radio communication Bureau (BR). Mannepalli shared her vision for the future of the ITU Radio communication sector during the interaction.

On the sidelines of the Council meeting, the Indian delegation held 15 bilateral meetings with member states to strengthen telecom cooperation and seek support for India's candidatures in the ITU elections.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia addressed the ITU Council virtually on May 8 and announced India's voluntary contribution towards the implementation of World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) resolutions related to 6G, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure, and sustainable digital transformation.

According to the ministry, the contribution is expected to create future opportunities for India to play a larger role in global telecom standardisation and digital development initiatives. (ANI)

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