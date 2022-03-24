New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has set a target to raise the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from the current around 6.7 per cent, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said, "various steps taken by the Government in this direction include expansion of National Gas Grid Pipeline, expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals, allocation of domestic gas to Compressed Natural Gas (Transport) / Piped Natural Gas (Domestic) CNG(T)/PNG(D) in no cut category, allowing marketing and pricing freedom to gas produced from high pressure/high temperature areas, deep water & ultra-deep water and from coal seams, Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiatives to promote Bio-CNG, etc."

With the aim to increase coverage of CGD Networks in the country, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorised 268 GAs for development of CGD Network in the country.

Further, Letters of Intent have been issued for 21 GAs. Also, PNGRB has launched 11A CGD bidding round for development of CGD Networks in 6 GAs (covering 27 districts). After that, the CGD network shall potentially cover 98 per cent population and 88 per cent geographical areas of the country, the minister said. (ANI)

