New Delhi (India), November 16 (ANI/PNN): Buying branded clothes could be cumbersome as certain brands follow the UK size while others follow the USA size as the body frame of Indian men and women vary from their counterparts in the UK and the US.

A specific size of one brand could vary from the specific size of the other brand in apparel. Usually, the consumer compromises on the fit of his shirt or a pant while buying the branded clothes.

Among several problems, a common example is that of the size of the neck of Indian males, which vary from their counterparts in the West. Indian males tend to have a slightly thicker neck as compared to the Western male of his category.

This anomaly won't be experienced by customers anymore as India is poised to come out with its own size chart - INDIA SIZE that will usher in a drastic change in the Indian Garment industry. To counter this problem at the grass-root level, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, has initiated a massive national sizing survey to create an anthropometric database of measurements for Indians, which is a true representative of the entire Indian population.

After having completed the sizing process in New Delhi, it is being carried out with full steam now in Mumbai by NIFT, having completed in two malls - Orion mall and Inorbit Mall. Currently, they are rapidly executing the process in R-City Mall, Ghatkopar in this city. INDIA SIZE is expected to roll out sometime later next year.

The survey is being carried since July 2021 by the support of Design Smith Pvt. Ltd. The monumental project approved by the Government of India and supported by industry consortium CMAI entails measuring more than 25000 (Twenty-Five Thousand) people in the age group of 15- 65 years in six different cities located in six regions of India i.e. New Delhi (North), Mumbai (West), Chennai (South), Hyderabad (Centre), Kolkata (East) and Shillong (North-East) using non-contact human safe 3D body scanning technology.

Inauguration of Delhi Leg took place at Select Citywalk in the presence of Secretary Textiles (MoT) Upendra Prasad Singh, DG NIFT Shantmanu and AS & FA (MoT) Shashi Ranjan Kumar.

