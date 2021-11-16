Karnataka and Saurashtra meet in the Pre-Quarterfinal 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021-22. This is the knockout clash with winner advancing to semi-finals while loser will be apparently knocked out of the tournament. So, needless to say both the teams will be pushing for victory. Interestingly, both the teams have had a similar journey in the tournament thus far. Meanwhile, continue reading if you are looking Karnataka vs Saurashtra SMAT T20 match live streaming online and live TV telecast. Check Out Sachin Tendulkar’s Last Speech as a Batsman on This Day in 2013 After He Retired From All Forms of Cricket.

Both Karnataka and Saurashtra have won four games each out of five. While Saurashtra’s lone defeat came against Hyderabad, Karnataka lost to Bengal. In this all-important clash, both the teams will be are of any slip-up.

When is Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal 2 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Karnataka vs Saurashtra pre-quarterfinal 2 clash in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Batsman Comes Out of the Pitch To Hit a Big Shot, Misses and Gets Dismissed in Bizarre Manner (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal 2 Match On TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the pre-quarterfinal games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD to watch Karnataka vs Saurashtra Pre-Quarterfinal 2 match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal 2 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, would provide the live streaming of the Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match 2 online.

