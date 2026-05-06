Business News | Indian Firms Commit USD 20.5 Bn Investment in US; Pharma Dominates with USD 19.1 Bn

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Indian investments in the United States at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit reach a record USD 20.5 billion as industry leaders cement their roles as primary partners in the American economy, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in India.

The pharmaceutical sector accounted for the vast majority of the financial commitment, with planned investments exceeding USD 19.1 billion, led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which planned an USD 11.75 billion acquisition of New Jersey-based Organon & Co.

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Other major players participating in this expansion include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Biocon Group, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Jubilant Group, Lupin Limited, Piramal Pharma Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

These companies focus on manufacturing expansions, research and development, and the establishment of new greenfield facilities to address drug shortages and enhance the resilience of the healthcare supply chain.

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In the industrial sector, JSW Steel affirmed plans to commission USD 255 million in modernization projects at its existing facilities in Ohio and Texas. Simultaneously, 12 Indian companies announced more than USD 1.1 billion in new greenfield and expansion projects.

Among these, from the manufacturing segment, the Ahmedabad-based Abhyuday Group committed over USD 900 million across five U.S. sites, creating 1,500 American jobs.

Other significant contributors include Jindal Pipe and Jindal Tubular USA, which will invest USD 87 million in Texas and Mississippi, and Jivo Wellness, bringing USD 15 million to its operations. Polyhose Inc. also directed USD 2 million toward Los Angeles to support the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

The technological and digital infrastructure segment also saw a significant influx of Indian capital. Mumbai-based Sterlite Technologies Ltd. invested USD 100 million to support AI and telecom infrastructure, a project expected to create 500 jobs.

Techdome Solutions, RoshAi, Atri AI, Kissflow, and SatoriXR also announced individual investments ranging from USD 1.5 million to USD 7.5 million across states like California, Texas, and Michigan, creating almost 150 jobs in the process.

Furthermore, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Global Research Foundation will invest USD 4.5 million to establish a research and collaboration hub in California.

In the energy sector, MagnoInnovation Lab (Kerala) will invest USD 2 million to establish US field operations and support energy sector applications.

These investments are expected to create thousands of jobs while strengthening supply chains and expanding production capacity across various US states.

Speaking at the SelectUSA kick-off reception in New Delhi, United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor noted that these commitments showcased the strength and attractiveness of the US market for foreign investors.

"I am proud to advance our goal to double U.S.-India bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade, we're attracting world-class investment to the United States and creating shared prosperity for both nations," Ambassador Gor said in a statement. (ANI)

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