Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026
As Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare to host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms threatens to disrupt the Match 49 proceedings.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) faces a significant threat of disruption due to adverse weather conditions in the city. Scheduled for Wednesday, 6 May, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the match is a high-stakes battle as both teams look to solidify their positions at the top of the points table. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.
While earlier forecasts suggested mostly clear conditions, the latest updates indicate that atmospheric instability could play a decisive role in the evening's play.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Hyderabad under a yellow alert for Wednesday, warning of potential rain and thunderstorms. According to the latest forecast, a partly cloudy sky is expected throughout the day, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur towards the evening or night hours.
The forecast also includes the possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, which could further complicate playing conditions. Despite these warnings, some local reports suggest there remains a chance for mostly dry conditions if the storm cells bypass the stadium area. Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 6.
Hyderabad Temperature and Humidity Trends
Daytime temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to remain high, peaking near 36°C before easing as the match approaches. By the time the toss takes place at 19:00 IST, the mercury is projected to hover between 25°C and 31°C.
Humidity levels are expected to be moderate, ranging from 45% to 50%. While the heat will test player endurance, the primary concern for both teams will be the rising moisture levels, which often lead to significant dew in the second innings.
Hyderabad Weather Live
Impact on Pitch and Match Strategy
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has traditionally favoured batters this season, offering consistent bounce and a fast outfield. High-scoring night games have been the norm at this venue, with totals exceeding 200 becoming increasingly common.
However, the overhead conditions and the threat of rain could alter the tactical approach of captains Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer.
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Early assistance for fast bowlers cannot be ruled out if the cloud cover persists during the powerplay overs.
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The expected dew factor later in the evening could make gripping the ball difficult for bowlers, particularly in the death overs.
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Captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first, as the chasing side typically benefits from easier batting conditions under lights and a potential advantage in DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) scenarios if rain interrupts play.
SRH vs PBKS Match Context and Playoff Stakes
This fixture carries immense weight for the IPL 2026 playoff race. Punjab Kings currently lead the standings with 13 points from nine matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in third place with 12 points from ten games.
A washout or a weather-shortened game could be particularly frustrating for Punjab, whose earlier campaign was already hampered by a rain-affected "no result" against the Kolkata Knight Riders. For Hyderabad, a victory is essential to keep pace with the top two and avenge their earlier six-wicket defeat to the Kings in Mullanpur.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).