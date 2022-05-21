New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI/TPT): Hiflyer Jewels, one of India's emerging leading Hip-Hop Jewelry brands, has recently announced the decision of launching their exclusive collection on Metaverse. With this move, Hiflyer Jewels has become the first jewelry brand to launch their collection on Metaverse. The latest collection will be available only for NFTs owners which also includes a pendant that is based on the highly exclusive 'Optical Fiberlight' Keepall by Virgil Abloh to pay tribute to his work in the fashion industry.

Understanding the emerging aspect of Metaverse and its market, Hiflyer Jewels has already stepped their foot into Web 3.0 Metaverse where the rate of a digital land is almost 300K. Earlier, the brand has been successful in grabbing the attention of Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and others.

Talking about the need to take the brand on the Metaverse platform, the founder of Hiflyer Jewels, stated, "Being born and raised into an Indian family, I have always been taught to look at jewelries and ornaments as an asset and this is one of the reason why this idea came up. Metaverse, particularly NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are an emerging trend to sell and purchase your digital assets and being in the fashion and glamour industry, it was much-needed for us to do something new, something which people find fascinating."

Hiflyer Jewels has emerged as the brand that has been successful in creating high end, top-notch super-exclusive jewelry that is inspired by hip-hop and streetwear fashion. Apart from this, the brand has also announced the move to create first of its kind jewelry alongside manufacturing some super limited products inspired by the luxury lifestyle. All of the materials used in the manufacturing of these products will be sourced ethically and each item will be handcrafted by an intrinsic team of professionals who are passionate about what they do. Every step of the production process will be carried out with utmost care and attention, from the illustrators who sketch every design detail to the makers who bring those designs to life, to the packing and shipping team who handwrite individual notes to the customers.

It is all about the customers at Hiflyer Jewels (https://www.instagram.com/hiflyerjewels/ ) as their goal is to be a one-stop-shop for the most fashionable silver jewelry and bring something unique for the purchasers to express themselves in the best way possible. Hiflyer Jewels, which was incepted about eight months ago, with an aim to provide exquisite and premium Hip-Hop jewelry to people, mainly millennials, has so far been successful in carving a niche around themselves in the jewelry segment. Their exclusive pieces can be availed on all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Ajio and others.

