New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): India has emerged as the front-runner in the global race to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) at work, with 92 per cent of employees already using the technology.

Across the Asia Pacific region, 78 per cent of workers are embracing AI regularly, outpacing the global average of 72 per cent. This growing adoption marks Asia Pacific as the world's leader in workplace AI integration, according to Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) latest report.

Also Read | Tabu Birthday Special: From Indian Ethnic to Stylish Western Outfits, Top 6 Styles of the Versatile Actress.

The study by BCG X, the technology build and design arm of BCG, shows that workers in the region are not only more willing to use AI but are also more optimistic about its potential, despite rising fears about job security. Nearly 60 per cent of Asia Pacific employees feel positive about AI's impact, yet 52 per cent worry it could replace their roles.

"India's AI adoption rate, the highest in Asia Pacific, signals not just enthusiasm but readiness for the next phase of transformation," said Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG X, BCG.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Date, Purnima Tithi, Significance: When Is Guru Nanak Gurpurab? Know All About the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

"What's unique about India's journey is the confidence of its workforce and the strength of its leadership engagement, with 58 per cent of frontline employees receiving clear guidance on AI use, nearly double the regional average, creating fertile ground for scaled, responsible innovation," he added.

Across Asia Pacific, the report found that AI adoption is not limited to offices or management roles. Seventy per cent of frontline employees in the region now use AI weekly or more, compared to just 51 per cent globally, showing how workers at all levels are driving digital transformation from the ground up.

However, the study also reveals important gaps. While 73 per cent of employees believe AI agents will play a major role in the next three to five years, only a third understand how these tools actually work. Further, 58 per cent of workers admitted they would use AI tools even without company approval, pointing to an urgent need for stronger governance and oversight.

BCG's findings underline that while the region is leading in adoption, sustainable progress will depend on better organizational design, leadership support, and upskilling.

"This report offers a clear view of how organizations can move from experimenting with AI to truly reimagining their operating models," Kalra added. "For India and the region, the opportunity now is to design this transformation deliberately, building governance, skills, and structures that turn AI's promise into measurable enterprise and economic value." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)