Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. His birth is celebrated worldwide on the day of Kartik Purnima as per the Hindu lunar calendar, which usually corresponds to the month of November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This year, Sikhs in India and around the world will celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 22:36 on November 04, 2025, and ends at 18:48 on November 05, 2025.

Guru Nanak preached that any person could connect to God by worshipping with a clear conscience. His teachings are included inthe Guru Granth Sahib. The celebration is generally similar for all Sikhs; only the hymns are different. The celebrations commence with Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwaras and proceed around the localities singing hymns. In this article, let’s know more about Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event that is celebrated by Sikhs with great devotion. Gurpurab Wishes: Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Messages, SMS, Quotes and Photos To Send on Guru Nanak Dev Ji Parkash Utsav.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Date

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 5.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: All You Need to Know

Guru Nanak is one of the most celebrated and important Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism and is highly revered by the Sikh community. According to the Vikram Samvat calendar, Guru Nanak was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now Nankana Sahib. Guru Nanak Jayanti is a Gazetted holiday in India. Guru Nanak Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism, symbolising the teachings of equality, humility, and selfless service that were preached by Guru Nanak himself. Guru Nanak Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Stickers To Celebrate Gurpurab of First Sikh Guru.

This festival is one of three Sikh celebrations still calculated using the traditional Bikrami calendar, alongside Vaisakhi and Bandi Chhor Divas, whereas the rest are determined now as per the Nanakshahi calendar. The festivities in the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus. These Gurus were responsible for shaping the beliefs of the Sikhs. Their birthdays, known as Gurpurab, are occasions for celebration and prayer among the Sikhs.

