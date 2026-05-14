Business News | India's First Dedicated Stroke Specialization CME to Be Held in Delhi NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 14: In a landmark initiative aimed at advancing stroke education and neurovascular care in India, iCURE Stroke & CREST Neurosciences have announced the launch of the iCURE Stroke & CREST Stroke Conclave 2026, a first-of-its-kind academic platform dedicated exclusively to stroke specialization, neurointervention, and multidisciplinary stroke management.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn-Backed AI Film 'Happy Birthday Joshi' Wins Big at WAVES International Short Film Festival in Goa; Vatsal Sheth Expresses Joy.

Scheduled to be held from 29-31 May 2026 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, the conclave will bring together leading neurologists, neurointerventionists, neurosurgeons, stroke physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from India and across the globe.

The initiative by iCURE Stroke is focused on strengthening awareness, education, and rapid-response systems for stroke care in India, particularly for acute ischemic stroke, one of the leading causes of mortality and long-term disability worldwide. The conclave will serve as a collaborative platform to discuss evolving stroke therapies, thrombolysis protocols, mechanical thrombectomy, neurovascular imaging, rehabilitation, and AI-driven innovations in neuroscience.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Demand DA Merger Into Basic Pay, Minimum Salary of INR 55,000 to INR 60,000.

The conference is being led under the chairpersonship of renowned stroke experts Dr. Sumit Singh, Chief - Neurology, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, and Dr. Tariq Matin, Chief - Neurointerventional Surgery, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Tariq Matin said,

"Stroke care is evolving rapidly, and timely intervention can significantly change patient outcomes. Through this conclave, our aim is to create a focused academic ecosystem where specialists can exchange real-world experiences and strengthen stroke response systems in India."

Highlighting the importance of stroke education, Dr. Sumit Singh added,

"India needs stronger academic collaboration and continuous learning platforms that empower clinicians with the latest evidence-based approaches to stroke care."

The three-day conclave will feature discussions on acute ischemic stroke management, intracranial hemorrhage, mechanical thrombectomy, rehabilitation, AI in neuroscience, live case discussions, and international faculty lectures.

Adding global academic strength, internationally renowned experts, including Dr. Raul G. Nogueira, are expected to participate as faculty speakers. Registrations for the conference are now officially open.

Please visit for more Information: https://crestneuroconclave.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)