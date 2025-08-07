VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: Recruitment activity across India rose 19% year-on-year in July 2025, even as hiring remained flat over the previous quarter and inched down by 2% month-on-month, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker (fit). Within this resilient landscape, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) maintained a robust 12% YoY rise in job postings, confirming India's position as the world's favourite location for building high-value global teams.

Metro cities, primarily Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and NCR, accounted for a significant 91% of the GCC job share. However, Tier-2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Jaipur showed accelerated growth, surging at 21% YoY, reflecting a strategic push towards geographic diversification.

Pranay Kale, Chief Revenue & Growth Officer, foundit, said "We've seen steady growth in India's GCC sector this year, especially across IT, Fintech, and Manufacturing. What stands out is the hiring momentum in Tier-2 cities. More freshers are landing jobs right in their hometowns, something we didn't see a few years ago. Sure, the global IT slowdown has affected the pace a bit, but hiring hasn't stopped. It's adapting. And this shift could help build a more balanced and resilient GCC ecosystem in India going forward."

Tier-2 Cities Gain Momentum in GCC Hiring Amid Metro Dominance

Metro locations remain central to GCC growth; however, Tier-2 cities are emerging fast, fuelled by strategic investments and improved infrastructure.

Hiring Snapshot by City Cluster:

Metros:

- 91% share of GCC jobs

- 11% YoY hiring growth

Tier-2 Cities:

- 9% share of GCC job

- 21% YoY hiring growth

IT and Fintech Industries Propel GCC Growth

The IT/R&D sector remains the core growth engine, commanding 38% of GCC jobs, followed closely by BFSI/Fintech at 21%. Manufacturing & Engineering also held strong with an 11% job share, highlighting a diverse sectoral spread.

Entry-Level Professionals Drive GCC Hiring

The entry-level segment (0-3 years of experience) led job demand, accounting for 42% of roles. This highlights the strength of India's fresher talent pool, particularly in software engineering, QA, data analytics, and finance operations.

Function-Wise Trends Reflect Growing GCC Maturity

IT functions remain the most significant driver, comprising 36% of jobs, reflecting sustained digital transformation efforts. The growth in Engineering, Finance & Accounting, and BPM/KPO also signifies broader maturity and diversification.

What's driving hiring in July '25

Industry trends

- Hiring in IT - While Software & Services held flat this month, demand remains solid with a 14% YoY growth, driven by niche skills in AI, cloud, and cyber security.

- FMCG was the standout, jumping 11% MoM with a 31% YoY growth, thanks to early festive prep and expansion in Tier-2 markets.

- Sectors like Media & Entertainment(1% MoM) and Travel & Tourism (8% MoM) also saw small gains, while Energy (-10%) and Import & Export (-14%) took a sharp dip -- likely a mix of global slowdowns and tighter cost controls.

Function Trends

- IT roles led the way (+5% MoM), continuing their strong run as companies hire full-stack Developers, AI/ML engineers, and data specialists.

- Senior leadership hiring was also up 5%, with firms locking in transformation heads ahead of H2 planning.

About foundit - APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 90 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has recently launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.

To learn more about foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.in |www.founditgulf.com |www.foundit.sg |www.foundit.my|www.foundit.com.ph| www.foundit.com.hk|www.foundit.id

