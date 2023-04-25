Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's homegrown leading Professional Services Company Pierian Services Pvt Ltd (Pierian), enters into a joint venture with US-based Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly). This joint venture forged to help accelerate its growth and expand its services lines in the US markets.

"With our stated vision to 'Simplify, Accelerate and Grow', we provide world-class businesses an opportunity to dip into the large talent pool India has to offer, in a seamless manner through our expertise that aids in their growth." The joint venture, driven by Pierian's passionate team is committed to delivering value to Baker Tilly and strengthening its service delivery capabilities by readying the right talent when it needs the most.

"The joint venture will act as a force multiplier for both us and Baker Tilly, affording each of us an opportunity to tap into others' strengths," said CA. Gurunath Kanathur, Pierian Services co-founder and director, who leads the BT Pierian managed services entity.

Kanathur's fellow co-founder and partner of the assurance and advisory business Abhishek Gupta added, "We believe there is an opportunity to serve clients in new and different ways by scaling with a global workforce and optimizing talent." Gupta leads the BT Pierian assurance and advisory entity.

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers - New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 145 territories, with 41,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of USD 4.7 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Pierian Services is a Bangalore headquartered Professional Services Company serving clients across the world in the areas of Managed Services, Assurance and Advisory, Digital and Consulting areas. The Company, established in 2002, has fast emerged as a leading Company offering world-class services in these areas now boasts of 2,000 member strong workforce. Its operations span across offices in India, Singapore, the Middle East and North America.

BT-Pierian consists of two legal entities, one that provides Assurance and Advisory work, and another that is focused on managed services, including tax, client accounting and other consulting services. In this first phase of the relationship, the joint venture employs around 175 professionals who have joined Baker Tilly teams to tackle tax, assurance and client accounting work as well as other organizational projects. BT Pierian team members work in secure and segregated Pierian offices throughout India, including in Bangalore, Gurugram, Shivamogga, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Chennai.

Pierian's Co-founder and Director Gurunath Kanathur leads the joint venture that is focussed on managed services, including tax, client accounting and other consulting services and another Co-founder and Partner of the Assurance and Advisory Services business Abhishek Gupta leads the other joint venture that provides assurance and advisory work.

On the Baker Tilly side, the joint venture is led by Deanna Merryfield, Partner and Complementary workforce leader with Managing Director, Resource Management Christine Robinson, overseeing operations, and Partner Gabe Torre, leading tax services, who have been cultivating this collaborative relationship from day one.

"Leveraging outside specialized resources to get work done is a core strategy in public accounting," said Deanna Merryfield. "With our organizational purpose to unleash and amplify talent, we are creating a welcoming and nurturing experience for everyone who works for us and with us -- helping ensure we provide the highest level of service to our clients."

"We are here to enhance and protect our clients' value, and we do that with top-notch talent across the board," said Robinson. "Our BT Pierian team members receive the same intense training as Baker Tilly's do, while strict compliance and data security measures are in place to give our clients complete confidence."

