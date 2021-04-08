Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Gaadi Bandh, No Fikar!" is the new campaign featuring veteran actor Sayaji Shinde to help address car breakdowns, finding a car mechanic in 20 mins and assist stranded vehicles anywhere, anytime through the mobile app AUTO i CARE, a leading player in providing 24x7 emergency roadside assistance.

You would agree that having a vehicle breakdown has its physical and mental trauma on the owner, with Sayaji Shinde on board, AUTO i CARE aims to augment its position in the on-road assistance services market nationally. The app becomes the first mover in the sector with a brand ambassador stepping in as the face of the brand.

The big idea of the communication campaign conceptualized by Mumbai-based, Empire Media is to draw a parallel between a helpful bhai, called 'Apna Bhai', who is ready to help you anytime and the app providing consistent performance when it comes to helping stranded vehicles since inception.

The actor, popular in the mainstream as well as regional cinema and also a social activist for environmental issues with his raw, natural aura is a perfect fit to the brand, AUTO i CARE which is exemplifying the same dynamism and energy. Actors like him have carved a niche for themselves in the endorsement business since they have a rustic, indie appeal. The popular actor will be seen in a series of campaigns and ads across digital platforms and other mediums.

Speaking about the consumer insights that led to this campaign, Sagar Joshi, Founder, AUTO i CARE shared, "The fear of being stranded in the middle of nowhere after a vehicle breakdown is the worst experience for car and bike owners. With a massive footprint in the cities as well as national highways, AUTO i CARE, becomes India's largest network of technology-enabled road-assistance service affiliated with 55000+ local garages and mechanics which cover 2,28,000 kms on 238 highways and reaching out to nearly 1100 cities and towns in India. AUTO i CARE has 2 affiliated garages every 10kms putting them in the right position to help travelers at short notice. We have thus managed to bring this unorganized sector under one umbrella with the app of AUTO i CARE for an all-in-one car service experience in your mobile". He also urged travelers to download the AUTO i CARE app and stated that one could now travel at ease, without worrying as the app will be its a dependable companion on road trips. "The app has been a savior to essential services like ambulances, doctors, police department and more, during COVID-19 pandemic last year. However, the pandemic is here to stay and we are on our toes to serve the society," added Sagar.

Through the app, users can avail services like tyre replacement, jump-start, low fuel, unlocking the vehicle and tow driver contact information along with real-time tracking of inbound support vehicle, automated SMS status updates and other major repairs. Newest update in-app features include information about the nearest petrol pump, nearest charging station for electric vehicles, and the nearest pay-and-park facility.

"This is for the first time ever that a roadside assistance app has signed a brand ambassador. Sayaji Shinde was our first choice to be the face of the campaign as he is an absolute fit for the representation of our brand's vision, identity & values. His association will definitely help us reach out to a wider audience and we hope to reach 10lac downloads in this financial year," Sagar Joshi further shared.

The bootstrapped app after attracting pre-series A funding has also integrated technological innovations like AI-enabled upgrades and are in process of starting 100 service centers which will cater to any brand of vehicle by the end of next fiscal. The mobile app is popular in states like Mumbai, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Sayaji Shinde shared, "I have always wanted my advertisements to reflect social awareness along with product information. What drew me towards AUTO i CARE is its sheer passion shown towards roadside assistance services, which is highly commendable. The campaign 'Apna Bhai', revolving around me is designed to reinstate the core messaging of 'Gaadi Bandh, No Fikar AUTO i CARE Hai Na' - that stands for instant assistance and consistent performance regardless of the circumstances."

"The idea behind opting to cast Sayaji Shinde was his raw, natural charisma which he brings to his characters, and the same was expected from Apna Bhai. The 'Bhai' here is extremely helpful for car breakdowns through the user-friendly app AUTO i CARE," shared Ashish Shinde, Founder, Empire Media.

Conceptualized in 2015, AUTO i CARE is bringing the unregimented and unorganized Road Side Assistance market under one umbrella to provide travelers with assistance within 20 mins. The app helps the customers with their planned car servicing as well as car breakdowns at any time.

