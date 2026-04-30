Business News | India's Tradable Carbon Market Launches in Months | MMCM Has Been Bridging the Automotive Gap Since Day One

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: India's carbon market has moved past the stage of policy announcements. As of fiscal year 2025, -26, compliance obligations under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme are in force for approximately 490 entities across seven energy-intensive sectors, following the notification of greenhouse gas emission intensity targets by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. At the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal confirmed that formal trading in India's domestic carbon market will begin within the next four months, with the Indian Carbon Market Portal already live for registration and verification.

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For industries inside the nine notified sectors, the compliance clock is running. For the automotive value chain, the relevant question is more specific: where do vehicle lifecycle emissions fit into this market, and that connection has been built by MMCM since before the Indian Carbon Market had a trading date.

The Automotive ESG Journey Has One Chapter Left Unwritten

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India's automotive sector has made genuine progress across the production and operational stages of its emissions footprint. OEMs have invested in cleaner manufacturing. Fleet operators are working through the transition to lower-emission vehicles. Fuel efficiency standards have tightened across categories. These are real and documented improvements.

What has not been closed is the final stage. When a vehicle reaches the end of its operational life, its embodied carbon either gets documented through a formal scrapping process or it exits the record entirely. For vehicles processed outside registered scrapping channels, it exists without a trace.

The Scale of What Goes Undocumented

A NITI Aayog report titled "Enhancing Circular Economy of ELVs in India" has warned that end-of-life vehicles in India could double to nearly 50 million by 2030, posing serious safety, pollution, and waste-management risks. That volume represents vehicles whose decommissioning-stage emissions carry no verification, no registry entry, and no pathway into any carbon accounting framework, regardless of how efficiently the vehicle was scrapped.

The NITI Aayog report also notes a persistent informal scrapping sector that operates at lower costs and offers attractive bids to vehicle owners, pulling vehicles outside any formal documentation channel.

Why Existing Carbon Frameworks Did Not Fill This Space

Carbon accounting in the automotive industry has historically concentrated on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, where operational control makes measurement tractable. Scope 3 is harder across every category, but the end-of-life stage presents a specific challenge: it requires per-vehicle data, third-party verification, and a methodology capable of producing credits that survive audit scrutiny at the individual transaction level.

What MMCM Built Before the Market Existed

When MMCM developed its ELV carbon credit methodology, India had no live carbon market portal, no approved voluntary offset methodologies, and no confirmed trading timeline. The legislative foundation existed through the Energy Conservation Amendment Act of 2022, but the operational infrastructure that would give credits their market value had not yet been built.

Working without a pricing signal or a compliance requirement to design around, MMCM approached the methodology from a different starting point: what would make a credit genuinely verifiable, not just technically valid under whatever norms eventually emerged.

Why the CCTS Opening Makes This Relevant Now

The CCTS compliance mechanism is set to initially cover over 700 million tonnes of CO2e, placing India among the world's largest emissions trading systems. The nine sectors carrying binding emission intensity targets include steel, aluminium, cement, petrochemicals, and petroleum refining. These are industries that run through the automotive value chain, not beside it. Automotive enterprises carry supply chain exposure to CCTS-obligated sectors, whether or not they are directly regulated themselves.

The Voluntary Offset Mechanism Opens a Direct Entry Point

For automotive companies outside the nine compliance sectors, the voluntary offset mechanism is the relevant pathway. This is where ELV carbon credits function as a documented, per-vehicle contribution to a measurable emissions reduction, one that closes the Scope 3 accountability gap that currently sits unaddressed in most enterprise ESG disclosures.

The stakeholders across the automotive value chain engage with this differently, but the underlying function is consistent across all of them.

- OEMs can extend sustainability disclosures to cover actual product lifecycle closure

- Logistics operators can connect carbon credit generation directly to fleet decommissioning cycles- BFSI institutions can address financed emissions exposure through per-vehicle ELV credits tied to specific loan records

What That Means for Credit Quality at the Point of Purchase

From August 2022 to July 2025, about 3,50,500 vehicles were actually scrapped at registered facilities, representing just under 3% of eligible vehicles. The gap between that number and the eligible vehicle population represents emissions that currently have no documentation, no registry entry, and no market value.

The automotive sector has spent years closing emissions gaps at the manufacturing and operational stages. The decommissioning stage is the one that remained open the longest and attracted the least attention. The mid-2026 trading launch completes an infrastructure that the automotive sector can now plug into at the said stage, which has never had a formal accounting home.

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