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An African student at Aligarh Muslim University has taken the internet by storm with his entertaining Hindi speech during a cultural programme at Nadeem Tareen Hall. The student, identified as Ayyuba, a second-year B.Tech student, delivered a high-energy performance inspired by 3 Idiots, recreating the iconic style of Chatur Ramalingam originally portrayed by Omi Vaidya.

The performance quickly became a crowd favourite as Ayyuba confidently took the stage, delivering a humorous and exaggerated speech in fluent Hindi. His act mirrored the unforgettable college speech scene from the film, complete with comic timing and a playful tone. The speech, reportedly crafted with help from fellow students, struck a chord with the audience by addressing relatable hostel issues, especially the intense summer heat in Aligarh. Vinod Mishra Viral Video Controversy: Mauganj Leader’s Obscene Clip Goes Viral, Honeytrap Suspected.

African Student’s Hindi Speech at AMU Goes Viral

“Jaise ke aap sabhi log jaante hain aajkal bohat garmi hai, isliye main sabko AC dunga. Washing machine hoga sabko three times chai milega (As you all know what is happening these days it is very hot nowadays, so I will provide air conditioners for everyone. There will be washing machines and everyone will get tea three times a day),” he said, drawing loud applause and laughter.

The viral video also shows Ayyuba taking his act a step further by presenting a mock election campaign speech, promising a range of exaggerated facilities for students at the hostel. His humorous manifesto included installing ACs, starting a metro service between the hostel and college, and even building a swimming pool within the premises. Indian Student Shares ‘Continuous Loop’ of Living in Canada, Her Video Goes Viral.

"Jaisa ki aap sabhi log jante hai… mai jhoothe promise nahi karunga. Aajkal bohot garmi hai, toh mai sabko AC doonga. Annexe me 5 AC lagayega. NT me swimming pool mai banaunga. NT se college bohot door hai… toh mai METRO start karunga," he said, energising the crowd.

He further added, "Har floor pe washing machine hoga. Agar mai Secretary bana toh NT me sabko 3 time chai milega."

The audience at Nadeem Tareen Hall erupted into cheers, chanting “Ayyuba Zindabad!” as the performance concluded. The video has since gone viral across social media platforms, with users praising the student’s language skills, confidence, and ability to blend humour with cultural references.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).