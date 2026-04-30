Business News | Indic-AI Expands Mission to Heal: A 200-Village Vision to Eradicate Blindness in Haryana

VMPL

Haryana [India], April 30: For seven years, Indic-AI has been the silent engine behind a revolution for the visually impaired. Today, the organization announces its most ambitious chapter yet: a mission to make 200 villages in rural Haryana blindness-free. By expanding into healthcare, Indic-AI is moving beyond supporting the blind to preventing blindness itself across the districts of Hansi, Hisar, Rohtak, Jind, and Bhiwani.

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The organization's journey began with a simple but powerful goal: digital literacy. By setting up computer labs in blind schools, they empowered students to write their own exams, discarding the need for scribes. Through rigorous entrance prep and mentorship, Indic-AI bridged the gap to higher education. Today, Indic-AI alumni walk the halls of IITs, IIMs, Delhi University, IIITs, Ivy Leagues, and Ashoka University. This impact extends to the corporate world, where the organization has secured placements for students at global firms like Goldman Sachs, Nestle, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and HSBC, boasting an average salary of ₹8.5 LPA--proving that disability is no barrier to pay parity.

Having empowered those in darkness, Indic-AI is now fighting to keep the light in through a comprehensive hub-and-spoke healthcare model. The organization is launching a dedicated Eye Hospital in Village Sorkhi, which will serve as a specialized surgical hub for the region. To ensure last-mile connectivity, the initiative will establish 15 permanent Vision Centers for primary diagnosis and conduct large-scale community camps for screening and immediate spectacle distribution.

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This vertical focuses on two critical pillars: early detection for children to correct refractory errors in government schools, and restoring sight for elders through free surgeries for cataract, glaucoma, and retina issues. "Our journey started by helping students navigate a world they couldn't see," a spokesperson noted. "Now, we are ensuring thousands never lose their sight in the first place."

The transition from classrooms to clinical care is already yielding tangible results. Six months ago, Indic-AI recruited 12 local girls for specialized paramedics training at the renowned Dr. Shroff's Charitable Eye Hospital. These trained professionals now form the backbone of the initiative's outreach.

The work on the ground has started with remarkable momentum. In its initial screening camps, Indic-AI has already reached over 1,100 community members, diagnosing cataract cases and providing vision support and spectacles to 897 individuals. By integrating healthcare with livelihood opportunities for rural youth, Indic-AI is not just treating eyes; it is restoring futures. From empowering minds to healing vision, the mission remains the same: transforming ability into distinction.

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