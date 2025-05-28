Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): IndiGo will be the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport, a joint statement said Wednesday.

Initially, the airline will have 18 daily departures (36 Air Traffic Movements) to over 15 cities from day one, increasing it to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international departures by the beginning of November 2025, and further scale up and double by November 2026.

"This partnership will fuel aviation growth in the country, making it a key driver for India to become the third-largest aviation economy by 2030," the joint statement read.

By November 2026, the operations will be further built up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international departures.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: "IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA and we couldn't be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India's booming aviation sector."

"The new flights from the brand-new NMIAwill elevate the travel experience of our customers while enjoying affordable, on-time hassle-free services on our unparalleled network," Elbers added.

Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL said, "We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA's position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers."

"Together, we are poised to transform travel experience for millions of passengers, providing them both convenience and enhanced travel options. Our collaboration is set to strengthen NMIA's role as an aviation gateway for the region and for travellers nationally and internationally," Bansal added.

In its initial phase, Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million tonne of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 million tonne of cargo per annum, once complete.

The launch of Navi Mumbai airport will create a dual-airport system for the financial capital of the country, enabling the de-congestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The airport spans over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres) of land.

In March 2025, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Navi Mumbai airport site, which is almost ready for the operations.

Adani Group earlier hinted that it plans to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai airport in the first half of 2025.

The greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will have two parallel runways, enabling two aircraft to land and take off simultaneously. The Navi Mumbai airport features a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

The Adani Group made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. It also signed concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. The already operational airport in Mumbai is also an Adani airport. (ANI)

