PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18: Infisign, a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, proudly announces its triumphant participation in Jobs for the Future's (JFF) PlugFest 3. The event focused on demonstrating advanced interoperability for Verifiable Credential (VC) issuance and verification, leveraging W3C standards and Decentralized Identifiers.

Also Read | Jailed Imran Khan to Miss ‘Parade of Champions’ Ceremony As BCCI to Honour All World Cup Winning Captains With Special Blazer During IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final in Ahmedabad.

Infisign's state-of-the-art IAM solution exhibited its capabilities in real-time, meeting all the criteria set forth for PlugFest 3. "The event provided an excellent platform to display our commitment to pioneering standards in the IAM landscape. We demonstrated how seamlessly our technology integrates with existing industry protocols," said Jegan Selvaraj, CEO of Infisign.

Key Highlights:

Also Read | IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Ahmedabad Awaits Another Magical Innings From Virat Kohli in His Star-Studded Career.

* Display of Verifiable Credentials: Infisign successfully showcased a range of verifiable credentials, including the JFF PlugFest 3 badge (OBv3), a USCIS identity document, and an additional VC, each displaying essential details like issuer name, badge image, and achievement specifics.

* Credential Request Handling: The platform adeptly received and processed credential requests initiated by the JFF PlugFest team.

* Credential Selection: Utilizing Infisign's user-friendly interface, the holder could effortlessly select the relevant credentials for presentation.

* Verifiable Presentation: Infisign generated and returned a verifiable presentation for verification, fulfilling the event's stringent requirements.

* Authentication Success: The platform passed meticulous tests verifying the authenticity of the Verifiable Presentation (VP) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs).

* Featured Use Case: One standout use case involved issuing multiple verifiable credentials -- a Permanent Resident Card, a University Degree Credential, and an Academic Award Credential -- to a holder. The verifier generated a single verification request requiring specific attributes from each credential. Leveraging the OIDC4VP protocol, the holder could then share these credentials using Infisign's identity wallet.

"Infisign remains steadfast in its mission to provide secure and privacy-centric identity management solutions. Our success at PlugFest 3 affirms our progress and the value we bring to the IAM sector," added Aditya Santhanam, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Infisign.

Sharon Leu, Executive in Residence at JFF Labs, commented, "Companies, like Infisign, that participated in Plugfest 3 work to move interoperability forward. Our hope is that through these plugfests we can simulate a marketplace of products that will make it easier to use digital wallets for learning and employment records, and help learners and workers to access quality jobs. We applaud Infisign's commitment to using decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials to give control and privacy to the users."

About Infisign

Infisign specializes in Identity and Access Management solutions, focusing on Zero Trust Protocols and Zero Knowledge Proofs for passwordless authentication. The company provides Single Sign-On (SSO), Passwordless, and Privileged Access Management (PAM) capabilities. It also offers a comprehensive solution for managing an organization's employee lifecycle through Infisign Lifecycle Management.

Recently, Infisign showcased its expertise in OpenID for Verifiable Credential Issuance (OIDC4VCI) and Presentation (OIDC4VP), enabling it to issue and verify W3C VCs to any wallet seamlessly.

For more information, please visit www.infisign.io

Press Contact:

Kapildev ArulmozhiCMSOkapil@infisign.io +91 99628 58615

For more details about the Jobs for the Future PlugFest 3 and to view the participant submission videos, please visit W3C PlugFest 3 Participants.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148140/infisign_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)