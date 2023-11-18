Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will felicitate and honour all World Cup winning captains during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, former Pakistan cricket team captain Imran Khan will not attend the ceremony as he continues to be in jail. Khan, former Prime Minister, was sentenced to prison in August following his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Ceremony Date, Time and Venue: From Airshow to Parade of Champions, Get Full Details of Eventful Show.

India will take on Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. BCCI is looking to produce a grand show during the final, which includes airshow as well. In the mid-innings show, all the previous ICC Cricket World Cup winning captains will be honoured. The event has been termed as 'Parade of the Champions'. India Road to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Here’s How Rohit Sharma and Co. Made it to Summit of CWC23 Tournament.

All World Cup Winning Captains to be Honoured

Parade of Champions

Except Imran Khan, Clive Lloyd (winner 1975 and 1979), Kapil Dev (1983), Allan Border (1987), Arjuna Ranatunga (1996), Steve Waugh (1999), Ricky Ponting (2003), Ricky Ponting (2007), MS Dhoni (2011), Michael Clarke (2015) and Eoin Morgan (2019) are set to be present during the felicitation event.

