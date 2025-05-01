SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1: Infopercept, a global platform-led managed security services company, today announced its new MDR solution called 'Real MDR Solution.' Delivered through Infopercept's consolidated cybersecurity platform 'Invinsense,' the solution offers comprehensive cybersecurity coverage that goes beyond traditional MDR offerings.

Also Read | Maharashtra Day 2025: Sonali Kulkarni Opens About Her Konkan Hiking Trail Achievement.

The Real MDR Solution provides detection and response services through Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Deception Technology. It enhances security posture with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) services, including the Exposure Assessment Platform (EAP)--covering Attack Surface Monitoring (ASM) and Vulnerability Management (VM)--and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV), which includes Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) and Continuous and Automated Red Teaming (CART). Security compliance services are managed through Invinsense GSOS, while Security Engineering Services offer custom application remediation.

"With the surge in cyberattacks and the tightening of regulatory frameworks, organizations face two critical challenges: combating cyber threats and meeting security compliance requirements," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept. "To effectively address these challenges, cybersecurity needs to be comprehensive--combining detection and response with proactive exposure management, engineering-based remediation, and compliance management."

Also Read | May 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

"Traditional MDR solutions focus solely on detection and response, leaving organizations vulnerable to emerging threats and regulatory gaps," Ruparelia added. "With our 'Real MDR Solution,' we've redefined what MDR should be by offering an integrated cybersecurity ecosystem. This solution empowers organizations to not only protect against threats but also reduce their exposure and maintain compliance across security, privacy, governance, regulatory, business continuity, and operational domains."

The Real MDR Solution is built on the Invinsense platform, which brings together detection and response through Invinsense XDR, deception capabilities through Invinsense XDR+, exposure management through Invinsense OXDR, security engineering-based remediation, and security compliance through Invinsense GSOS.

Infopercept has also launched a buyer's guide on Real MDR. It can be downloaded from the below link: Real MDR Buyer's Guide

About Infopercept:

Infopercept is one of the fastest-growing platform led managed security services company from India, serving global clients in all areas of cybersecurity, including defensive, offensive, detection and response, and security compliance. Infopercept has its own cybersecurity platform, 'Invinsense,' which integrates tools such as SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security, and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services include dedicated teams of experts, ensuring that organizations have 24x7 cybersecurity operations support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)