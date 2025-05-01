Mumbai, May 1: Actress Sonali Kulkarni, who has been appointed as a brand ambassador of Maharashtra's Public Service Commission, is celebrating Maharashtra Day on Thursday. The actress is deeply in love with the state, which accounts for the highest GSDP in the country. She revealed that she has completed the Konkan trail on foot taking inspiration from her father, who is an avid hiker. The actress works across Marathi and Hindi cinema, and has been given the honour alongside music composer Shankar Mahadevan.

Speaking on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the actress told IANS, "May 1 holds a special place in my heart. It marks both Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day. I deeply value every individual who contributes through their work, whether it's a makeup artist, someone from the production team, or support staff. I respect and appreciate the effort and time each person puts in. I consider myself a worker too, both at home and in my field. I'm not shy of doing any kind of work, and I take pride in every person who brings their labour and talent to the table." Maharashtra Divas 2025: Sumeet Raghvan Reflects on Deep Ties With Marathi Theatre, Language and Culture.

Sonali Kulkarni Appointed As Brand Ambassador of Maharashtra’s Public Service Commission

Deeply honored to announce that I have been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Maharashtra Lokseva Hakka Aayog along with Shankar Mahadevan ji ! 🥰 Looking forward to this new chapter and all the incredible opportunities that lie ahead! pic.twitter.com/nodnFKKtkh — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) May 1, 2025

The actress called Maharashtra, a diverse land of artists and sportspersons, as she said, "In our national pledge, we say 'sampanna aur vividhta se bhara desh' and Maharashtra reflects that beautifully. We have exceptional writers, sportspersons, actors, and artists in the Marathi industry. Our language is rich and musical; it carries a unique rhythm, a 'naad' of its own. I speak fairly good Marathi and deeply love our traditions and cultural landscape. Maharashtra is a treasure trove of art and heritage. It's my dream to take my family to all the forts I've visited."

She further mentioned, "My father, an avid hiker, has explored every fort in the state. We've completed the entire Konkan walking path. My mother, a Warkari, once walked from Anandi to Pandharpur -- a tradition I dream of following someday. I love our music, our deities, and our folk culture. I feel truly blessed -- by default -- to be born in Maharashtra." Maharashtra Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To People, Says ‘State Remains a Strong Pillar of Progress’.

Sonali was feted as the brand ambassador of Maharashtra's Public Service Commission with greetings from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik and Ashish Shelar.

"It makes me feel very proud. Shankar Mahadevan ji and I will be the faces for this initiative. In the Ramayana, there was a small squirrel who helped Ram and his army to build the bridge to Lanka. She was tiny but did her bit. I feel equally responsible and powerful to be the messenger of the government for the public. As an actor, I believe it is my duty to support and contribute positively to the efforts of the government wherever I can," she added.

