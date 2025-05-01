May 1, 2025, Special Days: May 1, 2025, is a day marked by several significant observances. It is celebrated globally as International Workers' Day or May Day, honouring the contributions of workers and the labour movement. In India, it is also observed as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, commemorating the formation of these two states in 1960. In the United States, Loyalty Day and National Day of Prayer are recognised, promoting patriotism and spiritual reflection. Additionally, May 1 is celebrated as Global Love Day, Couple Appreciation Day, and National Chocolate Parfait Day, blending themes of love, relationships, and sweet indulgence. The day also highlights digital security with World Password Day and wellness with Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day. May 1 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on May 1.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

International Workers' Day May Day Maharashtra Day Gujarat Day Vinayaka Chaturthi in May 2025 Loyalty Day in the United States Couple Appreciation Day Global Love Day National Chocolate Parfait Day National Day of Prayer in the United States World Password Day Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 1, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:10 am on Thursday, 1 May 2025 (IST)

6:10 am on Thursday, 1 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:01 pm on Thursday, 1 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Anushka Sharma Ajith Kumar Jamie Dornan Anand Mahindra Park Hae-jin Radhika Madan Wes Anderson Balraj Sahni (1 May 1913 – 13 April 1973) Manna Dey (1 May 1919 − 24 October 2013) Sonnalli Seygall Diana Hayden Leonardo Bonucci

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 1

Ayrton Senna Death Anniversary: 1 May 1994 (age 34 years), Bologna, Italy

April 30, 2025, Special Days.

