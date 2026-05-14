Business News | Inkers Technology Launches Kael, India's First AI-Native Construction Intelligence Platform

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 14: Inkers Technology, a construction intelligence company today announced the launch of Kael, an AI-native platform designed to transform how construction and real estate projects are planned, monitored, and delivered. Kael introduces a predictive intelligence layer that enables teams to anticipate risks, model financial impact, and act before issues escalate into delays or cost overruns.

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Speaking about the launch, Argenio Antao, Chief Business Officer, Inkers Technology. said, "At a time when the global construction industry faces a productivity gap estimated at over $40 trillion, Kael is addressing one of the sector's most fundamental challenges: the lack of actionable intelligence even as the industry generates ample data. Construction projects today generate massive volumes of fragmented information across schedules, drawings, site reports, and communication channels, often making decision-making reactive and inefficient."

He further added, "Kael's AI-powered project management platform unifies this data into a single intelligence layer, enabling real-time, decision-ready insights that drive operational excellence across projects. By combining product innovation with deep consulting expertise, Kael is paving the way for a more strategic advisory role in the industry, where technology and consulting come together to help businesses move from managing projects to transforming outcomes."

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Unlike traditional project management tools or consultancy-led models, Kael is built as an AI-led orchestration engine. It continuously scans millions of data points across project workflows, detects emerging risks, and routes actionable insights to the right stakeholders. This allows project managers to move from manual reporting cycles to intelligence-led decision-making.

The platform is complemented by Observance, Inkers' operational intelligence solution that leverages computer vision, LiDAR, and real-time analytics to create a live digital twin of construction sites. Together, Kael and Observance bridge the gap between site-level activity and boardroom strategy, delivering end-to-end visibility, predictive foresight, and execution control.

"Construction is data-rich, the opportunity lies in turning that information into actionable intelligence," said Rohan, CTO, Inkers Technology. "With Kael we've built an AI-native system that doesn't just analyse information, but understands context, predicts outcomes, and orchestrates action. The shift we're enabling is fundamental: from dashboards that report the past to intelligence that actively shapes the future of a project. That's the difference between seeing risk and staying ahead of it."

Early deployments have demonstrated measurable impact across project teams. By automating reporting and surfacing critical insights, Kael enables project managers to reclaim up to 3-4 hours daily. More importantly, early risk detection helps avoid cascading delays and cost escalations, while providing leadership with unfiltered, real-time visibility into project health.

As India continues to see rapid infrastructure and real estate expansion, with significant capital deployed across sectors, Kael aims to bring predictability and control to project delivery at scale. Globally, the company sees this as a defining moment where AI moves from experimentation to real-world orchestration in construction.

About Inkers TechnologyInkers Technology is a construction intelligence company focused on transforming project delivery through AI-led platforms. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced artificial intelligence, Inkers is building systems that turn fragmented project data into predictive, decision-ready intelligence enabling faster, smarter, and more reliable construction outcomes.

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