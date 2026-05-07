Business News | InMobi Acquires MobileAction to Strengthen AI-driven App Advertising Business

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Global technology company InMobi on Thursday announced the acquisition of AI-powered app growth platform MobileAction, in a move aimed at strengthening its advertising business and expanding its reach across the iOS ecosystem.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. According to the company, the acquisition will help InMobi Advertising improve its ability to help brands acquire new app users through "organic growth, and AI-powered optimisation."

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Announcing the acquisition, InMobi said MobileAction is "a leading AI platform for iOS growth" that helps app developers and marketers "maximise visibility and reach new iOS app users."

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, MobileAction is known for its expertise in Apple Ads and App Store Optimisation. The company works with global brands and app publishers, including Google, Meta, DoorDash, Square, Zalando, Playtika and Priceline.

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According to the official statement by the company, MobileAction has access to "data spanning over 90 million creatives, 6 million keywords, 5 million apps, 100,000 publishers, and 500,000 advertisers," enabling marketers to make "faster, smarter decisions in an increasingly competitive economy."

"As the advertising ecosystem shifts toward AI-led intelligence and platform-native expertise, marketers need partners who can deliver both scale and precision," said Rohit Dosi, Vice President & General Manager, InMobi.

"MobileAction's AI-powered platform and leadership in helping marketers drive growth for their apps make this a highly strategic addition to InMobi Advertising," he added.

Dosi further said, "Together, we're better positioned to help marketers and brands drive sustainable, intelligent growth in an agentic world."

Commenting on the acquisition, Aykut Karaalioglu, Founder and CEO of MobileAction, said joining InMobi marks "an exciting next chapter" for the company.

"I am confident our shared vision for the future of agentic AI-driven advertising -- spanning innovation, data-driven decision-making, and customer impact -- will allow us to accelerate our roadmap and deliver even greater value to marketers worldwide," Karaalioglu said.

Following the completion of the transaction, MobileAction will continue operating as a dedicated platform, while its teams across the United States, Europe and Turkey will join the InMobi Group. The company said it plans to further invest in MobileAction's product innovation and global expansion, particularly in the US, APAC and MENA markets. (ANI)

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