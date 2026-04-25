VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25: With a growing number of individuals suffering from chronic digestive and anorectal conditions, the healthcare sector is witnessing a gradual shift toward integrative treatment approaches that combine traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern medical science. According to Dr. Nilesh Dehariya, this evolving model is proving to be more effective in ensuring long-term relief, reducing recurrence, and improving overall patient outcomes.

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Digestive disorders such as chronic constipation, acidity, bloating, and irregular bowel habits are widely recognized as primary contributors to anorectal conditions, including piles (hemorrhoids), fissures, and fistula. While conventional treatments often focus on symptom management, recurrence remains a persistent concern due to unresolved underlying causes.

Explaining this clinical pattern, Dr. Nilesh Dehariya stated,"In many cases, anorectal conditions are not standalone problems but are deeply connected to digestive imbalance. Treating only the symptoms may provide temporary relief, but addressing the root cause is essential for long-term recovery."

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At his Indore-based practice, Intimate Clinic, Dr. Nilesh Dehariya follows a comprehensive and structured treatment protocol that integrates Ayurvedic formulations, dietary modifications, detoxification strategies, and lifestyle correction along with modern diagnostic evaluation. He is also the inventor of Intimate Pharma, a range of 100% Ayurvedic medicine products specifically developed for digestive and anorectal diseases such as constipation, piles, fissures, and fistula. This integrative approach enables accurate diagnosis while ensuring that treatment targets both symptoms and their root causes.

A distinguishing aspect of this model is that many of the Ayurvedic formulations used in treatment are developed and refined by Dr. Nilesh Dehariya himself, based on years of clinical experience in managing digestive and anorectal disorders. These formulations, offered under the Intimate Pharma range, are designed after extensive patient observation and continuous refinement, making them condition-specific and aligned with real-world clinical requirements.

Within this integrative framework, targeted Ayurvedic support plays a crucial role in managing different stages of disease. For instance, chronic constipation--often considered the root trigger for piles and fissures--is managed using Constimate Granules H, which helps regulate bowel movements, improve stool consistency, and reduce straining.

In cases of piles (hemorrhoids), where symptoms such as pain, swelling, and bleeding are common, Constimate Granules and Ano Care Capsules are incorporated to help reduce inflammation and support smoother bowel movement, thereby minimizing further irritation.

For patients suffering from anal fissures, which are often associated with sharp pain and discomfort, topical applications such as Ano Care Cream are used to soothe the affected area and promote tissue repair. Complementing this, Ano Care Spray helps maintain hygiene and provides relief from burning and irritation in the anorectal region.

In more complex conditions such as anal fistula, where infection and discharge are present, local care becomes essential. In such cases, Fistulax Spray is used as part of supportive management to maintain cleanliness and create a favorable environment for healing. Additionally, internal support through Ano Care Capsules helps reduce inflammation and supports tissue recovery from within.

According to Dr. Nilesh Dehariya, combining such targeted formulations with disciplined dietary habits and lifestyle correction significantly enhances treatment outcomes. Patients undergoing this integrative approach have reported improved digestion, reduced pain and discomfort, faster healing, and notably lower recurrence rates.

Many individuals with chronic or recurring conditions have experienced sustained relief without requiring repeated invasive interventions, highlighting the effectiveness of a root-cause-based treatment model.

Healthcare experts believe that India's Ayurvedic heritage provides a strong foundation for building more sustainable and patient-centric healthcare systems. By integrating traditional healing principles with modern clinical practices, practitioners like Dr. Nilesh Dehariya are helping bridge a critical gap in chronic disease management.

Highlighting the changing awareness among patients, Dr. Dehariya added,"People today are more conscious about their health and are actively seeking treatments that are natural, safe, and effective in the long run. Ayurveda complements modern medicine by focusing on long-term wellness rather than temporary relief."

As demand continues to rise for non-invasive, holistic, and root-cause-based solutions, the integration of Ayurveda into mainstream clinical practice is expected to expand further. Through his continued work and commitment to integrative healthcare, Dr. Nilesh Dehariya is contributing significantly to shaping a more balanced and sustainable approach to managing chronic digestive and anorectal conditions.

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