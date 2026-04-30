Business News | Introducing Bulk Payouts by Paywize - Automate High-Volume Business Payments with Speed and Control

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: Paywize today announced the launch of its Bulk Payout feature under its Connected Banking platform, enabling businesses in India to execute high-volume disbursements through a simple file-based workflow. The solution allows organisations to pay employees, vendors, partners, and gig workers in a single batch while improving speed, accuracy, and visibility across transactions.

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Growing Need for Payout Automation in India

Indian businesses are facing increasing complexity in managing outgoing payments as they scale. Finance teams often rely on manual banking processes and spreadsheets to process salaries, vendor payments, commissions, and reimbursements. These workflows are slow, error-prone, and difficult to track as transaction volumes increase.

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With the rapid growth of digital commerce, gig platforms, and service-based businesses, the need for a structured and automated payout system has become critical. Organisations now require a way to process multiple payments at once while maintaining auditability and control.

Introducing Bulk Payout by Paywize

Paywize has built its Bulk Payout feature as part of its Connected Banking platform to simplify large-scale disbursements for Indian businesses. The system enables users to upload a structured Excel or CSV file containing multiple payment entries and execute all transfers in a single approval flow.

The system validates each entry, routes payments through appropriate banking rails, and ensures funds are credited directly to beneficiary accounts with full transparency.

Businesses can access the feature here: Bulk Payout feature

Key Capabilities

The Bulk Payout infrastructure is designed to reduce operational friction and improve financial efficiency:

- Automate high-volume payouts through file upload - Real-time tracking of payment statuses in a unified dashboard - Automatic routing across IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS based on transaction logic - Reduced manual effort and elimination of repetitive bank transfers - Reduction in manual errors These capabilities help finance teams move from manual processing to structured and scalable payout operations.

Built for Real Business Use Cases

Paywize Bulk Payout is designed for businesses that handle recurring or large-scale disbursements across multiple recipients:

- E-commerce companies for vendor and refund payouts - Fintech platforms for loan disbursements and settlements - Payroll teams for salaries and incentives - Marketplaces for partner and affiliate commissions Each use case is supported through a unified Bulk Payout system designed for scale, accuracy, and automation.

Simple File-Based Experience for Finance Teams

Unlike complicated systems designed only for developers, Paywize focuses on a simplified, file-driven experience. Finance teams can operate directly using spreadsheets without requiring technical integration.

The workflow is simple: users download a template, fill in beneficiary details, upload the file, and approve the batch. The system handles validation, processing, and settlement automatically.

This approach ensures finance teams can operate efficiently without relying on engineering support or complex system changes.

API-First Scalability for Growing Businesses

Paywize APIs are easy to integrate and can be customised at every stage of a business's growth. This allows companies to scale payout operations as transaction volumes increase.

The infrastructure supports large batch sizes and high-frequency disbursements without compromising performance or reliability.

Business Impact

The Bulk Payout system helps businesses improve operational efficiency across financial workflows:

- Faster settlement cycles for employees, vendors, and partners - Reduced dependency on manual banking operations - Improved cash flow visibility through real-time tracking - Lower operational burden on finance and accounts teams These benefits allow organisations to focus on growth while ensuring payment operations remain reliable and consistent.

Karthik Bukkambudhi, Founder & CEO of Paywize, said the company is focused on simplifying how businesses move money at scale.

He noted that many Indian businesses still rely on manual processes for critical payouts despite rapid digital adoption. He added that Paywize aims to replace fragmented workflows with a unified, automated system that finance teams can rely on.

Industry Context

India's digital payments ecosystem continues to expand rapidly, driven by the adoption of online banking, UPI, and enterprise digital platforms. As transaction volumes increase, businesses are prioritising automation in financial operations.

However, payout workflows remain one of the least modernised areas in business finance. Many organisations still depend on manual uploads, repetitive banking actions, and disconnected systems.

This creates a clear opportunity for infrastructure that simplifies and standardises bulk disbursements across industries.

Future Direction

Paywize will continue to share industry-specific insights on how different sectors can leverage bulk payout infrastructure to scale operations efficiently.

The workflow is simple. Users download a template, fill in beneficiary details, upload the file, and approve the batch. The system handles validation, processing, and settlement automatically.

This approach ensures that finance teams can operate efficiently without relying on engineering support or complex system changes.

About Paywize

Paywize is a fintech infrastructure platform founded in 2023, with headquarters in Bengaluru, India and present nationwide. It simplifies payments, banking, and financial operations through a single API-led platform designed for scalability. By unifying collections, payouts, and connected banking, It allows businesses to easily accept payments and manage financial workflows. The platform enhances payment success rates and reduces operational overhead with intelligent routing and real-time visibility. Paywize serves startups, marketplaces, fintechs, and growing businesses, including SMEs and SMBs; and is expanding with new offerings like corporate cards and BBPS integrations.

For more information, visit Paywize

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