Business News | IOC LPG Cargoes Cross Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Crisis; Govt Says Fuel Supplies Remain Stable

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Two LPG cargo vessels carrying supplies for India have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are expected to arrive at Indian ports over the next few days amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, a senior government official said on Thursday, underlining the Centre's efforts to maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies in the country.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, said SYMI, a Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier carrying 19,965 metric tonnes (MT) of LPG cargo for India with 21 foreign crew members onboard, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on May 13 and is expected to arrive at Kandla on May 16.

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He further said NV SUNSHINE, a Vietnam-flagged LPG carrier carrying 46,427 MT of LPG cargo for India with 24 foreign crew members onboard, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on May 14 and is expected to arrive at New Mangalore on May 18.

Both the cargoes belong to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

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The update comes at a time when global energy markets and shipping routes continue to remain under pressure due to the prolonged West Asia crisis.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government has taken several measures to maintain adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas despite disruptions in crude oil, LPG and LNG imports.

Addressing the same briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, "Around 75 days have passed since the West Asia crisis began, and due to this, our crude oil, LPG, and LNG imports have been affected. However, the Indian government has taken several effective steps, because of which adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas are available in the country."

She added that "our refineries are operating at optimum capacity, and LPG production has also been increased."

Highlighting efforts to expand PNG usage, Sharma said, "Since March, more than 7 lakh PNG connections have been gasified." She further said that infrastructure has been created for "over 2,72,000 more connections" and "nearly 7.5 lakh new consumers have registered for PNG connections."

The official also said many consumers with both PNG and LPG connections are voluntarily shifting fully to PNG usage. "Around 57,200 such consumers have surrendered their LPG connections," she said.

On LPG supplies, Sharma said no dry-out situation has been reported anywhere in the country. "No dry-out has been reported at any retail outlet or LPG distributorship. Normal operations are continuing everywhere," she said.

According to the ministry, around 1.4 crore LPG bookings were received in the last three days, with 99 per cent of them made online. During the same period, around 1.39 crore deliveries were completed, and "95 per cent of these deliveries were made using DAC (Delivery Authentication Code)," Sharma said.

Commercial LPG supplies have also improved, with Sharma stating that "commercial LPG supply has been restored up to 70 per cent" to minimise supply chain disruptions. Since May 1, more than 83,500 tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold, including over 23,820 tonnes in the last three days alone.

Sharma also said sales of auto LPG are running at "nearly double the pre-crisis levels."

On fuel prices, the official said retail prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain stable despite global uncertainties. "Retail prices of petrol and diesel remain stable, and there has been no increase so far," she said.

Urging people not to panic, Sharma said the government is making "every possible effort to ensure the availability and delivery of LPG cylinders to every household." She also advised consumers to "beware of rumours" and avoid panic buying.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on fuel conservation, Sharma urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption wherever possible and increase the use of metro services, public transport and electric vehicles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)