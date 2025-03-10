PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10: Ishaara, a Bellona Hospitality dining space, is introducing "Undivided Punjab," a special pop-up menu showcasing authentic Punjabi heritage from both sides of the border. Curated by Chef Sherry Mehta, the menu features unique and lost recipes, offering a taste of tradition. This limited-time experience will be available for 15 days, from March 7th to March 21st at Ishaara, Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow bringing guests closer to the rich flavors and culinary history of Punjab.

Ishaara offers an innovative dining concept where orders are taken without spoken words. Guided by the belief that great food tells a story, skilled chefs craft dishes that balance exciting and familiar flavors. With this approach, Undivided Punjab will introduce a diverse selection of Punjabi cuisine, featuring beverages, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian specialties, catering to those who appreciate rich ingredients, culture, and distinctive flavors.

The people will get to experience unique dishes at Ishaara such as Khumbh Ki Seekh, Baluchi Tikka, Lahori Fish Fry, Dhingri Shabhnam, Burrata Saag, Matar Nukta, Thippranwala Meat, Peshawari Laal Lobia, and Malta Pulav, along with desserts and beverages including Kanji and Cheena Kheer.

Prashant Issar, Managing Director of Bellona Hospitality, says, "At Ishaara, food is more than a meal--it's an experience. Our menu is carefully crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients to offer a journey of flavors, blending global inspirations with traditional roots. With Undivided Punjab, Chef Sherry Mehta, an expert in Undivided Punjab and Himachali cuisine, brings a unique selection of authentic flavors to the table." In a testament to his leadership and vision, Prashant Issar has been nominated for the coveted Best Restaurateur of the Year award.

Chef Sherry Mehta, a leading authority of Undivided Punjab and Himachali cuisine, shares, "The menu at Ishaara Undivided Punjab highlights the rich culinary heritage of Punjab, spanning both sides of the border. Inspired by stories from my grandparents, I strive to bring authentic Punjabi flavors to people. This includes dishes reflecting the royal legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, as well as ingredient-focused recipes from my home. Guests can expect a unique and diverse selection of Punjabi cuisine, featuring lesser-known yet exceptional flavors."

Ishaara, by Bellona Hospitality, has made a strong mark in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Known for its exceptional dining experience, all its outlets have been nominated for the prestigious Times Food & Nightlife Awards and NDTV Food Awards. With its innovative initiatives like 'Undivided Punjab', Ishaara remains dedicated to bringing more unique culinary experiences in the future.

About Bellona Hospitality:

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 39 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa, and Caffe Allora. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambiance and expert-crafted beverages.

