Mumbai, March 10: Tech layoffs have affected thousands of employees this year, making others in the industry worry about their job security. The leading tech companies, including Meta, HP, Salesforce, and others, have laid off thousands of employees to save costs, restructure their businesses, improve their profits, or focus on AI (artificial intelligence).

Each company in the sector wishes to survive global economic changes and competition. However, this year, entertainment companies like Disney and JioStar also made headlines for cutting several employees to bring down their costs. Besides, the automobile industry has also been affected by the layoff wave that started in 2025.

According to a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs.fyi, 81 tech companies have laid off 22,692 employees in 2025. The number shows that the technology sector has struggled to keep the business running due to rising costs and the threat of artificial intelligence takeover.

Tech Layoffs List for Companies and Affected Employees

HP layoffs - 2000 employees

Hewlett Packard Enterprise layoffs - 2,500 employees

AutoDesk layoffs - 1,350 employees

Ola Electric Layoffs- 1,000 employees

Meta layoffs - 3,600 employees

Workday layoffs - 1,750 employees

Salesforce layoffs - 1,000 employees

Infosys layoffs - 700 employees

Besides these job cuts, many companies have been planning to announce massive layoffs this year that will affect thousands of employees. This year, Google, Microsoft, and other companies in the IT and allied sectors are expected to reduce their workforce to focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

The tech layoffs in 2025 have been implemented by the companies due to global economic issues and competition, according to the reports. Besides, some companies over hired employees which are now not required and others were laid off as a part of restructuring and cost-cutting measures.

Reports said that the increasing adoption of AI has made it difficult for some roles to exist, such as HR, marketing, customer service, and coding. Moreover, some companies have laid off employees as part of mergers and acquisitions. In 2024, 1,52,472 employees were laid off by 549 companies, and this year, 22,692 from 81 companies have already been affected due to the ongoing layoff rounds.

