New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a major focus on development projects and to work for innovation and sustainability, Italy-based IQT Consulting has set its feet in the country and has registered in India.

The renowned global brand has a business presence and interest in areas in design engineering, project management, and asset management and shall be endeavoring to work in large developmental & national mission projects in municipal infrastructure, water resources, telecom infra and smart buildings sector, spearheaded by seasoned infrastructure industry professional Sachin Pant as its CEO & Director.

Speaking about IQT India's plans and vision, Sachin Pant, CEO & Director, IQT IN said, "India is accelerating its progress to emerge as the world's strongest economy by bolstering its infrastructure and fostering an ecosystem of innovation, sustainability, and development. We believe this is the right time to expand our vision and plans in the country and we are looking forward to being a part of this transformational journey. IQT in this mission shall also aspire to add and contribute to it by putting best of the industry practices and engineering excellence in government's major programs like JJM, Smart City Mission, AMRUT, Digital India & Disaster Management." Notably, with a deep sector exposure of urban infrastructure, industrial development and real estate, Pant has also served as the President SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

Globally IQT has been active in Europe, North Africa & LAC, and IQT India is now a step ahead towards the group's business plans to expand in India, Southeast Asia and other emerging markets. Strongly committed to work towards innovation and sustainability, IQT has successfully undertaken challenging projects in areas of landslide protection & hydrogeological stability and has proven core competence in new-generation telecommunication technologies, 5G optical fiber mobile infrastructure space.

It works for infrastructure networks for telecommunications and multi-utilities, corporate and retail offices, landslides or in any situation where connection is hard work. It looks for smart solutions and builds technologies and infrastructures that bring people closer.

The company's organizational model adds value on team's skill to share transversal and specialist growth and sustainable development, in line with the UN 2030 objectives. With its team and an important network of partners, it is able to offer complete and multidisciplinary services during all life cycle of the infrastructure work for the satisfaction of its 92 million users.

