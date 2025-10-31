New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Blending global flavours with India's rich grain heritage, ITC unveiled an innovative culinary concept at the two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan here.

The initiative showcased how diverse Indian rice varieties can be creatively used to prepare iconic international dishes, celebrating both the versatility of rice and India's agricultural diversity.

Chefs are presenting an eclectic menu of world cuisine reimagined with Indian rice during the two-day event that commenced on Thursday. Two variations of Indonesia's popular dish, Nasi Goreng, were prepared using the aromatic Nagri Dubraj variety, while the UK's classic Kedgeree was given an Indian twist with Kalanamak rice.

Vinay Sharma, Chef at ITC, said, "The response has been good. Guests' feedback is positive, and everyone likes the dishes, so I hope this will do well.

He said that Indian rice is superior to rice from Japan and other countries.

"Most of the people do not know about the rice, so we are here to extend the rice qualities and show that we can make different dishes with different rices," said a Chef associated with the ITC, adding that guests are appreciating the experiments with the Indian rices.

"They've done something different by blending in Indian culture, and I really liked that," said Rohit Kumar Singh, associated with the company called Farmland Food Export.

From the United States, chefs recreated two versions of the Southern favourite Jambalaya Gumbo using Kola Joha rice. Vietnam's beloved Com Chien appeared in two distinct styles made with Govindbhog, and Malaysia's Nasi Ayam was innovatively prepared using the Mashqbudgi variety.

Japan's culinary staples were also on the menu, with two variations of Sushi Chahan crafted from Kalajeera rice. In addition, chefs prepared two types of Fried Rice and Chicken Sticky Rice Dim Sum using Adamchini and Khao Tai (Khamti) rice, respectively.

Representing the Middle East, Kabsa from Saudi Arabia was made with the fragrant Wayanad Jeerakasala, while Mexico's Rice and Cheese Stuffed Burritos featured the vibrant Lal Dhan (Red Rice). Korea's iconic Bibimbap was reinterpreted with the delicate Chakao White Rice.

Through this unique culinary showcase, ITC demonstrated how Indian rice varieties can transcend borders, offering global chefs and consumers a new appreciation for the country's diverse grain portfolio. The initiative not only highlighted India's rice heritage but also underscored ITC's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the global promotion of Indian agriculture. (ANI)

