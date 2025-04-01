India's first LEGO® Certified Store will open at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, followed by a second location at Orion Mall, Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], April 1: The LEGO Group is excited to announce the opening of its first-ever LEGO® Certified store in India at the Ambience Mall, Gurugram in May 2025. In collaboration with the Ample Group, the retail space will bring the magic of LEGO® bricks and creative play to life, offering an immersive and interactive experience for fans of all ages.

Set to be the largest LEGO® certified store in South Asia at over 4,500 square feet; the new retail destination will feature immersive digital and physical experiences, including a one-of-a-kind 3D model and breathtaking LEGO® mosaics inspired by local icons and landmarks - creating a truly unforgettable shopping experience!

"We've seen both children and adults embrace the creativity, learning and joy that LEGO bricks bring and we're deeply grateful for the love and support!" adds Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager of LEGO India. "As we take the next step in our journey in India, our first LEGO Certified Store will embody the joy, creativity and universal appeal of LEGO® building. This milestone brings unique LEGO experiences closer to our passionate community of Indian builders and we hope to inspire even more creators across the country while continuing our legacy of imagination and innovation in India."

Rajesh Narang, Founder & CEO at the Ample Group, adds, "At Ample, we believe that customer experiences are at the core of everything we do. Therefore, our retail stores are designed to go beyond mere transactions, crafting memorable moments that delight and inspire. Over the years, we've had the honour of bringing some of the world's most iconic brands closer to Indian consumers. With the iconic LEGO brand, we're excited to be part of a journey that nurtures happiness, learning, and fun for families across India!"

Key features of the new LEGO® Certified Stores include:

- The largest ever range of LEGO sets in India, including exclusive launches debuting in the country for the first time!

- Stunning 3D models of LEGO sets, minifigures & locally inspired installations designed to spark creativity and imagination.

- Global signature experiences of LEGO Certified Stores, including the 'Pick A Brick' wall and Minifigure Factory, where fans can design and print their own custom LEGO Minifigure.

- Interactive building stations and creativity corners, offering endless hours of fun, hands-on LEGO play!

"Bringing the very first LEGO Certified Store to Gurugam and the DNCR in India marks a thrilling milestone in the LEGO Group's history. Our stores offer a unique opportunity to experience LEGO play in a way that redefines the retail landscape. We are excited to inspire both the young and young at heart, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to the children of India as we continue our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow," says Cedric Roose, LEGO Group's General Manager of India and Emerging Asia.

The first store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram will be followed soon by another at Brigade Orion Mall, Bengaluru with plans to expand further to more Indian cities - spreading the joy of LEGO building to even more children, families, adults and LEGO fans across India.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well".

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

For more information: www.LEGO.com

About the Ample Group

Established in 1996, Ample Group is a leading name in retail development and brand partnerships in India, dedicated to bringing the world's most iconic global brands closer to Indian consumers. With a strong network of over 100 stores nationwide, Ample has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional retail experiences across sectors such as technology, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Known for its commitment to trust, innovation, and excellence, Ample has built long-lasting partnerships with industry leaders like Apple, Bose, Under Armour, ASICS, and more, while delighting over 1 million happy shoppers.

