New Delhi [India], November 10: Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, recently announced the launch of Occlusafe™ and LifePearl™, intended for use in the management of liver cancer. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer, with more than 20,000 cases getting added every year in India. HCC can be treated with management approaches ranging from surgical resection to minimally invasive options. Embolization is one such minimally invasive management option. In this, the blood supply to the tumour is blocked. This deprives the tumour of nutrients and oxygen, which induces the death of these tumour cells. The most common type of Embolization is Transcatheter Arterial Chemo-Embolization (TACE), a clinical-guideline recommended, minimally invasive management option for intermediate stage liver cancer. For the first time in India, a Japan based company, Terumo, has introduced an advanced therapy called Balloon-TACE (B-TACE) for the management of liver cancer. With Occlusafe™, Terumo's B-TACE device, patients benefit from more precise and targeted delivery of chemotherapy drug to the tumour. Additionally, damage to surrounding healthy tissues is minimised. This is associated with improved response rates, with significantly fewer repeat treatments required versus TACE alone. This offers the potential to preserve liver function. Another value addition to be introduced in the area of liver cancer care is LifePearl™. LifePearl™ helps release chemotherapeutic drug in a controlled and sustained manner at the targeted tumour site inside the liver. Occlusafe™ and LifePearl™ are known to improve clinical outcomes for liver cancer patients treated with TACE. Elaborating on the therapy, Shishir Agarwal, MD, Terumo India, said, "At Terumo, our mission is to contribute to society through healthcare. We aim to bring the latest Japanese medical technologies to India to advance the quality of care for patients and physicians. Occlusafe™ and LifePearl™ will offer alternate management options to support liver cancer care in India." Terumo India aims to expand its interventional oncology portfolio with novel therapeutic solutions and provide a more comprehensive toolkit for managing cancer care. Its commitment to advancing healthcare in India is built on the foundation of research and cutting-edge technology through a profound understanding of the healthcare system. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. With 100 years of experience, Terumo's extensive medical device portfolio ranges from vascular intervention, cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion, and cell therapy technology to medical products essential for daily clinical practice.

