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Agency News Agency News Business News | JBCN International School, Oshiwara, Welcomes Gregor Norman Alexander Polson as The New Head of School Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: JBCN International School, Oshiwara, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Gregor Norman Alexander Polson as its new Head of School, as the school enters its next phase of growth and innovation.

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: JBCN International School, Oshiwara, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Gregor Norman Alexander Polson as its new Head of School, as the school enters its next phase of growth and innovation.

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With over 25 years of experience in education, Mr Polson brings with him extensive global exposure and a strong track record across leading IB and British curriculum schools in Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as the Director of Schools at Riyadh Schools Group/Misk Foundation, Saudi Arabia, where he successfully led strategic planning initiatives, accreditation processes, and community engagement efforts.

Mr Polson began his educational journey at The Regent's International School, Thailand, and has since held a wide range of leadership positions across the world, from Chemistry Teacher to Director of Pastoral Care, Secondary Coordinator to Head of School. Over the years, he has been associated with reputed institutions such as Changzhou Trina International School, China; One World International School; The Mackay School, Chile; and Lagos Preparatory & Secondary School, Nigeria.

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Across these roles, he has led strategic planning, budgeting, recruitment, curriculum development, campus redevelopment, and institutional marketing. He has also built a strong reputation for founding schools, securing accreditations, driving growth, and creating inclusive, high-performing school cultures. A strong advocate for learner well-being and all-round development, Mr Polson is known for creating learning environments where curiosity is encouraged, independent thinking is valued, and every learner is supported to reach their full potential.

He holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Educational Studies from University of Bath, a BSc (Hons) in Applied Chemistry from Robert Gordon University, and a Diploma in Education (International Schools) from Oxford Brookes University.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Gregor Polson to lead JBCN International School, Oshiwara. His rich global experience, deep understanding of international curricula, and commitment to building inclusive, high-performing school communities make him an exceptional fit for our ethos. At JBCN, we have always believed in nurturing curious, confident changemakers, and with Mr. Polson's visionary leadership, we are confident that we will remain committed to strengthening our culture of excellence, innovation, and holistic development. We look forward to this exciting new chapter under his guidance," said Mr Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education.

"I am delighted to join JBCN International School, Oshiwara, a community that is deeply committed to nurturing curiosity, character, and a lifelong love for learning. What resonated with me most is JBCN's commitment to nurturing well-rounded, future-ready learners through a balance of academic rigour and holistic development. I look forward to working closely with our learners educators, and parents to build on this strong foundation and foster an environment where every learner feels supported, challenged, and inspired to achieve their full potential," said Mr Gregor Norman Alexander Polson, Head of School, JBCN International School, Oshiwara.

With his rich international experience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to holistic education, Mr Polson is well positioned to lead JBCN Oshiwara into its next chapter. Under his leadership, the school will continue to strengthen its focus on academic excellence, learner well-being, and nurturing future-ready changemakers.

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