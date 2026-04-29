Assam Exit Poll Result 2026: BJP Set To Sweep With Thumping Majority, Seen Bettering Its Tally Than 2021 Assembly Elections

New Delhi, April 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep the high-stakes electoral battle in Assam and return to power with a thumping majority for a second consecutive term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said a number of Exit Polls on Wednesday. A couple of pollsters have predicted a decisive and one-sided victory for the BJP, with the latter expected to win 85-100 seats in the 126-member Assembly while the Congress is seen struggling to hold its ground, projected to secure victory in about 20-35 seats.

According to Axis My India, the BJP is expected to clinch a thumping majority in the North-Eastern state by bagging 88-100 seats while Congress is seen trailing at distant second at 24-36 seats, effectively showing that the latter has failed to stand up to its role of “key challenger”. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 by Matrize: BJP To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions.

According to another pollster, Poll Diary, the BJP is projected to bag 86-121 seats while Congress is seen faring poorly at 15-25 seats. Matrize Exit polls too put the BJP in a commanding position with 85-95 seats, making way for the ruling party to return to power with enhanced margins, while predicting falling fortunes for the Congress with 25-32 seats despite the latter mounting a high-octane campaign in the run-up to hotly contested elections.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is seen taking a lead of about 10 per cent over the opponent Congress-led alliance. The BJP is also expected to enhance its electoral performance, as compared to the 2021 Assembly elections and clinch 20-30 seats more than in the past. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: BJP To Retain Power, Says Axis My India; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions.

Most of the Exit polls see the Assam elections as a tightly fought and bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress; however, the decimation of AIUDF, a key regional satrap, is seen as one of the key reasons behind the former’s decisive lead in the elections.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP's tally stood at 60 while the Congress secured victory in 29 seats, with the vote percentage between the two parties standing at about 4 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).