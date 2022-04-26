New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the application process for JEE Main session one available until today. NTA will begin the application process for JEE Main 2022 for session two shortly.

Candidates will be allowed to apply for JEE Main 2022 for the second session until the deadline. The dates for the first session of JEE Main 2022 have been modified by the National Testing Agency (NTA) (June session).

JEE Main 2022 April session exams will take place from June 20 to June 29, 2022, while JEE Main session 2 exams will be from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

Phase 1 is now over on today. So, now students can register themselves for the JEE Exams 2022. Also, now with the end of the registration process, students are likely to be more focused on their examination'sseries. Since the exams have 60 days left, the students are now proceeding with their studies.

Here are 60 days plans for students, which will help them excel in the preparation:

You can prepare in this manner:

Those preparing for the JEE Mains test should download the JEE Mains 2022 syllabus PDF. Candidates can use last year's JEE Main Question Papers to assist them in scoring well in the trial. Toppers can provide JEE Main preparation advice to applicants. The application form for JEE Mains session two will be available on the official website on April 8.

Pay Attention to these Topics:

To score better in physics, one can focus on topics like attraction force, current, alternating currents and electromagnetic waves, optics, magnetism, electrostatics, radiation and dual nature of matter and atom, magnetic effect of recent and electromagnetic induction.

Electrochemistry, p-block elements, 'd' and 'f' block elements, nitrogenous organic compounds, haloalkanes and haloarenes, chemical dynamics, alcohols, phenols, and others are covered in chemistry. In the same way, some unique themes can be found in mathematics.

Make a proper timetable:

For 60 days, students can make their timetable according to their comfort. The program should be made to highlight all the essential prospects and subjects of the JEE Main. It is also mandatory to cover all the top topics, cover all the top issues, and make a timetable of those subjects that are easy to hide.

Making a timetable will help save your time and also it will help you keep your efforts. It will also help decrease the burden at the end of your days.

Start Solving Sample Papers:

Now it's just 60 days left, so your exams are on your way, so it's recommended that you start solving sample papers. The beneficial part about solving the sample paper is that it will help you to increase your speed. Also, sample papers launched by the official websites are stamped so that they will cover half of your paper's prospects. Try solving at least 2 to 5 sample papers per day. For JEE Mains 2022, students can choose Oswaal JEE Main Mock Test Sample Paper Physics Chemistry Mathematics for Exam 2022. Students will get ease of chapter-wise preparation and learning tactics:

-Latest JEE (Main) Four Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

-Previous Years' (2019-2020) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

-Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

-Mnemonics to boost memory and confidence

-15 Sample Question Papers based on the latest pattern with detailed explanations

-Oswaal QR Codes: Easy to scan QR codes for online concept-based content

-Subject-wise - Appendix available in QR format.

-Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise

Here is the recommended link for JEE Main Mock Test Sample Paper Physics Chemistry Mathematics for Exam 2022, Click herehttps://bit.ly/3Lh0KMN

Take short breaks:

We know that exam season is almost here, and in this season, it's a must for you to take short breaks. We all know that study is critical, but you have to take care of your health and productive time more than study. Make your time more productive by taking short breaks. If you are continuing studies for long hours, then this is mandatory for you to go and Hangout for minor holidays.

Math Preparation for JEE: General Instructions

-Understanding the subject and practising problems as much as possible is essential in Math.

-After you've grasped the basics of the subject, try to solve as many problems as you can to have better comprehension.

-Please note all the relevant questions you answer or write them down for rapid review before the tests. There are always some inquiries that provide a thorough understanding of things.

-Maintain accuracy while attempting to solve problems as rapidly as possible.

Guidelines for preparing for the JEE in Physics

-At the start of your preparation, master math tools like differentiation and integration and grasp how they apply to Physics.

-In Physics, instead of memorizing formulas, try to deduce and comprehend how they function.

-In Physics, problem-solving is essential for success. Don't just read the answers; actually, solve them.

General Tips for JEE Chemistry Preparation

-While studying a topic, students should thoroughly review the same issue using NCERT books.

-To memorize some of the topics, such as the periodic table, use tricks or create your own.

-Always remember the exceptions, as they are the ones that are frequently asked in tests.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)