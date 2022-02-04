Mumbai, February 4: National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 exam dates on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in 2022 soon. NTA will be releasing an information brochure as well. Subsequently, the applications dates will be announced official announcement. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website of NTA JEE.

The eligibility criteria shall be fulfilled by the aspirants in order to fill the application form and appear for the exam. Although the official dates for exam are not announced, it is expected that NTA JEE Main 2022 will be conducted 4 times - March, April, May and June, like previous year. JEE Mains 2022: Happening in March? Here Are Exam Ready Strategies and Plans To Score Maximum

Eligibility Criteria For JEE Mains 2022:

Applicant should have passed class 12 or other equivalent qualifying examination in 2020, 2021

Age Limit For JEE Mains 2022:

Limitation of Age is not imposed on JEE Mains Exam.

Compulsory subjects in class 12 For JEE Mains 2022:

For B.Tech/ B.E: Physics, Mathematics, Any one of (Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject)

For B.Arch: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

For B.Plan: Mathematics (Mandatory)

How To Apply For JEE Mains 2022:

Visit the official website of JEE

Register

Fill in the application form

Upload the documents

Payment of application fee

Take printout of confirmation page for future reference

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is an entrance exam conducted for the admission engineering field in the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). Aspirants are advised to visit the official website of JEE to know recent updates and information regarding JEE Mains 2022.

